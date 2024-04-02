Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Jailed MRP 9 members released

by Nkululeko Nkomo
02 Apr 2024 at 11:55hrs | Views
Members of the Mthwakazi Republic Party who had been jailed for 36 months have been released, the Party Spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said in a statement today.
In 2022, Bulawayo magistrate Tavengwa Sangster sentenced two Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members (Mongameli Mlotshwa and Welcome Moyo) to 36 months in prison while giving seven others a jail term of 33 months each.

The nine were arrested in March last year after they staged a protest at Bulawayo Central Police Station, demanding the release of MRP president Mqondisi Moyo following a raid at his home.

Said Gumbo, "The two ladies, Cde Sibongile Bhanda and Cde Busi Moyo, who are part of MRP9, have been released at Khami Prison. Cde Mudenda Chilumbo, the National Interim Chairperson, led the team to Khami Maximum Prison. This morning. The other team led by Cde Mfulongatshi is in Harare to welcome the other 4 Cdes who will be released today."

More updates to follow...



Source - Byo24News

Comments


