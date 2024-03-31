Latest News Editor's Choice


Daring cop denied bail

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer from Glendale station is in trouble after he was arrested for abuse of office in a case involving two motorbikes.

The officer Stanford Mushanyi appeared before a Concession magistrate yesterday and was denied bail.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged sometime between January 7 and March 24 the cop demanded $60 from two owners to release their motorbikes that had been impounded by Glendale police.

He forged the signatures of investigating officers and released the impounded bikes.

Investigations proved that the cop had abused his power and he was arrested.

