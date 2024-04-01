Sihlangu Dlodlo appointed Bosso CEO

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS has appointed Sihlangu Dlodlo as the club's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.He replaces Ronald Moyo who opted against renewing his contract with the Bulawayo giants.Bosso announced the news via a statement on Tuesday evening."Highlanders is pleased to announce the appointment of Sihlangu Dlodlo as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect," read the statement.The club said :"All in all, there were twenty-four applications with five selected for the interviews, whereupon the club settled for Dlodlo. The club would like to sincerely thank all the people who applied for the post and those who participated in the interviews for the same. Finally, once again, the club would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Ronald Moyo and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the statement further read.