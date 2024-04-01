Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New 500MW solar plant for Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
VICTORIA Falls is inching closer to becoming a smart tourism and green destination following plans to construct a renewable energy exhibition park and a 500MW solar plant, which will be complemented by a tidal river plant on the Zambezi River.

Southpole Consulting, an international firm that was given Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida), is implementing the project.

Land measuring 300 hectares near the Victoria Falls International Airport has since been identified for the solar farm project.

Southpole Consulting's director of special projects, Engineer Tendai Tidings Musasa said the multi-million-dollar project is expected to be launched on June 3, marking the start of the pilot stages.

Eng Musasa said Southpole Consulting is working closely with the Zambezi River Authority for the tidal river plant project since it holds rights as part of the planned US$4, 5 billion Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Project.

Once implemented, the projects will be a huge milestone for Victoria Falls, a city declared a Special Economic Zone and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Already, another 100MW solar farm is under construction with solar panels laid out for the initial 25MW phase, as Victoria Falls inches closer to becoming a smart city, leveraging on partnerships between the Government and the private sector.

Eng Musasa said the massive project will enhance green tourism in Victoria Falls, whose economy revolves around tourism, and the city will form the core of regional development especially with hydrogen technology also being introduced.

He said plans are underway to establish a permanent renewable energy exhibition centre on-site near the airport.

The centre will subsequently become home to the Victoria Falls 100 Percent Renewable Energy Global Exhibition Summit.

 "We are clinically very focused on the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone. Our sphere of play requires a lot of international input and Victoria Falls needs those incentives to digest the kind of investment that we are bringing," said Eng Musasa.

"We have 300ha of estate next to the Victoria Falls Airport and we plan to do a 500MW solar plant and a data centre. We thought Victoria Falls was now ripe for such an exhibition for utilisation of the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) after its declaration as an IFSC."

Eng Musasa said Victoria Falls as a destination has competition hence, they have teamed up with International Renewable Energy.

"We are focusing on the same destination so we combine it with the permanent exhibition. So, the sixth International Renewable Energy Conference might be held at the airport," he said.

Eng Musasa said the project rides on the goodwill that has been established by the International Renewable Energy Conference and the 100 Percent Summit, which will be a permanent exhibition.

"It will be the same model just like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and Harare Show Grounds, which are permanently held at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, but in this case, the focus will be on renewable energy," he said.

Eng Musasa said there is a need for Zimbabwe to learn from other countries in the region like South Africa and Namibia, which have invested in hydrogen technology.

"Southpole Consulting was declared an SEZ by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency, and we are focused on 100 percent renewable energy business. We have gone a step higher to market renewable energy and hydrogen technology," he said.

"Victoria Falls' economy is about tourism and therefore it can do with the industry being driven by clean hydrogen double-decker buses for the whole Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area."

Eng Musasa said the exhibition is set to be launched on June 3.

"The initial chapter will be from 3 June to 17 June this year and on our exhibition portfolio we are using shipping container architecture set-up in a botanical park of 300ha north of the airport. We have signed to put up an airport park to set up the solar park and the 3rd of June is an introduction to the world of the exhibition," he said.

"We are looking at launching this on an unlicenced 99kw solar PV plant based in the airport park. We want to walk the talk in Victoria Falls and set up a pilot plant of tidal river and a solar plant on site that powers the whole exhibition."

Eng Musasa said the solar and exhibition park projects will significantly benefit the community through job opportunities and also expanding local conference facilities capacity.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Solar, #Falls, #Power

Comments


Must Read

Easter traffic drops by 2,5% at Beitbridge

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe gears up for Sadc summit

21 secs ago | 0 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo appointed Bosso CEO

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Controversy surrounds Prosper Matondi and Veronica Gundu Jakarasi in the Ministry of Environment,Climate and Wildlife

11 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zimbabwe - Johannesburg passport centre to open this month

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Anti-government critic Reneth Mano eyes top Government position

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

Churches that support Mnangagwa benefit from Zimbabweans' suffering!

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Free Africa': a protest took place in Milan due to the neo-colonial policies of France

18 hrs ago | 344 Views

BREAKING: Jailed MRP 9 members released

18 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Early deep ploughing now a prerequisite for better yields, tobacco farmers urged

23 hrs ago | 470 Views

'Zimbabwe is a case study of hardships people will face in hell'

01 Apr 2024 at 21:29hrs | 766 Views

Wicknell Chivayo gifts Mnangagwa's ally US$1million

01 Apr 2024 at 21:28hrs | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Kudzanai Chipanga and Lewis Matutu

01 Apr 2024 at 21:04hrs | 2171 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency launch on Friday

31 Mar 2024 at 20:50hrs | 6377 Views

Toddler drowns in church well while mother attends service

31 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 1237 Views

Peace maker 'murdered' in Pumula bar

31 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 1442 Views

Zanu-PF recalls Umzingwane councillor

31 Mar 2024 at 19:35hrs | 1934 Views

Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF

31 Mar 2024 at 16:45hrs | 625 Views

Bulawayo City Council employs nurses past retirement

31 Mar 2024 at 16:44hrs | 940 Views

Stockfeed subsidies for drought-hit livestock farmers

31 Mar 2024 at 16:44hrs | 643 Views

14 injured in Easter bus accident

31 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 564 Views

Slow progress of Nust projects

31 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 373 Views

50% of treated Bulawayo water goes to waste!

31 Mar 2024 at 16:42hrs | 215 Views

War vets pile pressure on Mnangagwa

31 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1858 Views

Mnangagwa power retention scheme raises dust

31 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1977 Views

All eyes on new RBZ boss

31 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 466 Views

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

31 Mar 2024 at 16:35hrs | 489 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

31 Mar 2024 at 16:35hrs | 644 Views

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

31 Mar 2024 at 16:34hrs | 182 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

31 Mar 2024 at 16:31hrs | 916 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

31 Mar 2024 at 16:30hrs | 314 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

31 Mar 2024 at 16:30hrs | 746 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

31 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 298 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

31 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 134 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

31 Mar 2024 at 16:25hrs | 63 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

31 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 202 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

31 Mar 2024 at 16:19hrs | 619 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

31 Mar 2024 at 16:12hrs | 211 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

31 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 173 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

31 Mar 2024 at 16:07hrs | 3107 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

31 Mar 2024 at 15:22hrs | 1657 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

31 Mar 2024 at 15:22hrs | 473 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

31 Mar 2024 at 15:21hrs | 309 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

31 Mar 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1671 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

31 Mar 2024 at 15:20hrs | 221 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

31 Mar 2024 at 15:18hrs | 267 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

31 Mar 2024 at 09:11hrs | 1262 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

31 Mar 2024 at 09:10hrs | 659 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

31 Mar 2024 at 08:15hrs | 980 Views