Green bombers training resumes

News / National

by Staff reporter

CABINET yesterday said the reintroduced and renamed Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) training will commence in June this year with 10 000 young people expected to be trained by year-end countrywide on life skills and entrepreneurial development.The YSZ is a successor to the National Youth Service Programme which was disbanded.In his post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the YSZ graduates are expected to be prioritised on job opportunities.He said Cabinet adopted the re-establishment of the National Youth Service Programme following a presentation by the Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Minister Tino Machakaire who revealed that the programme will be anchored on imparting life skills.Dr Muswere said the programme's participants will undertake a six-month training."The programme which covers three months of institutionalised training and three months of community attachment, will commence in June 2024 with an enrolment of 750 youths across the country. Those who undergo the training will be issued with certificates on completion of the programme," he said."The new curriculum will infuse national orientation with life skills training and entrepreneurial development."Dr Muswere said in preparation for the launch of the programme, new uniforms, signage and logo have been designed and will be registered."All production units are expected to fully utilise available land and engage in commercial production units for self-sustenance; and a total of 10 000 youths are earmarked to undergo training in 2024," he said.Dr Muswere said the re-establishment of the National Youth Service Programme follows Cabinet's approval to reconstitute in 2021 which has seen the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training making groundwork for its take off."Achievements to date include: the National Youth Service Bill is being drafted following the approval of the Principles in August 2023; establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee to oversee the implementation of the programme; the development of a 6-month training programme which will target youths between the ages of 18 and 35," he said.Dr Muswere said enrolments for the programme will be drawn equally from all the country's 10 provinces."The recruitment will be cascaded to incorporate youths in all wards and districts, and the National Youth Service Programme has been renamed Youth Service in Zimbabwe. Going forward, youths who complete the training will receive priority in employment and enrolment into public sector and higher and tertiary education institutions and will be prioritised for financial support to establish new projects and businesses," said Dr Muswere.