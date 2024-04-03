Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt under fire as investors damage graves

by Staff reporter
03 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | Views
THE Zanu-PF government has come under fire for authorising investors to destroy dozens of graves to pave way for mining activities while ignoring the country's social and traditional norms and beliefs.

In an interview yesterday, Centre for Natural Resource Governance director Farai Maguwu told NewsDay that the move was in blatant disregard of the sanctity of burial grounds and the cultural values of the affected communities.

He expressed concern over the development accusing government of disrespecting Zimbabwean norms.

"Government is easily authorising displacement of dead people to pave way for mining. Our appetite for profits must have some limits because some of these things have deep cultural, psychosocial effects that will haunt people for a long time to come," Maguwu said.

He said the trend began in Marange around 2009 with more than 3 000 graves have reportedly been destroyed to facilitate diamond mining operations.

Similar incidents have been reported in other areas, including Penhalonga and Buhera, where graves dating back several decades have been desecrated  without consideration for the families of the deceased.

"This week in Penhalonga, there was an exhumation of graves (sic) which are believed to be more than 80 years old. I think those people were buried around 1940s," he said.

"In Buhera recently, they exhumed about 30 graves (sic) and there was trauma in the village where relatives after seeing the remains of their loved ones whom they buried years ago started mourning again.

"No one is preparing the families to deal with the psychological trauma. The whole thing is just so violent in nature and they don't care how people feel about it. Burial is something that is special and sacred.

"But when miners come, they just displace those bodies the same way government is displacing people on their rightful land."

However, Zanu-PF spokesperson Farai Marapira dismissed the allegations.

"As Zanu-PF and the Zanu-PF-led government, we have the utmost respect for our cultural norms. The government can never disrespect or commit sacrilege against its own," he said.

Government has been previously accused of exhuming deceased persons' remains to make way for mining and development projects.

The Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Pvt) Ltd is also seeking the nod to exhume human remains from a grave in the Manhize area in Chirumhanzu district to pave way for the US$1 billion project.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

11 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

19 hrs ago | 641 Views

ANC officials spying for US

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

21 hrs ago | 5698 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

22 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

22 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

22 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

22 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

22 hrs ago | 809 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

22 hrs ago | 318 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

22 hrs ago | 1279 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

22 hrs ago | 27 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

22 hrs ago | 19 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

22 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

22 hrs ago | 82 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

22 hrs ago | 92 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

22 hrs ago | 94 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

22 hrs ago | 52 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

22 hrs ago | 153 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

22 hrs ago | 50 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

22 hrs ago | 119 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cop up for extortion

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

22 hrs ago | 117 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

22 hrs ago | 68 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

22 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

22 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

22 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

22 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 86 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

22 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

22 hrs ago | 69 Views