Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Indian business mogul tried to defraud Zimbabwean govt over $100 million

by Staff reporter
03 Apr 2024 at 06:07hrs | Views
Documents obtained by NewZimbabwe reveal that Ashok Jain, an Indian businessman, attempted to defraud the Zimbabwean government of over US$100 million in a dubious deal.

According to these documents from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Jain, representing NV Distilleries and Breweries, approached then RBZ Governor John Mangudya with a Letter of Intent.

In this letter, Jain proposed the establishment of an ethanol plant similar to Billy Rautenbach's Greenfuel, promising to produce poultry feed, generate power, and manufacture fertilizer.

In return for his investment, Jain requested 6,000 hectares of land near a dam, covering at least 200 hectares, free of charge, along with exemption from import duties and levies for machinery and equipment. He also demanded repayment for any buildings constructed on the land within five years and sought a line of credit of approximately US$100 million, potentially extending to US$165 million, facilitated by the Indian government.

Jain's letter, dated November 1, 2021, asserted that the project would directly and indirectly employ over 3,000 people and boost Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Despite Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) approval, valued at US$125 million according to a May 18, 2022 letter, the RBZ raised concerns.

Governor Mangudya clarified that the Zimbabwean government lacked any credit facility agreement with India and could not finance Jain's proposed venture, as he claimed to possess the necessary resources himself. According to ZIDA's approval letter, Jain had pledged to invest US$97,850,000 over three years, with US$32,616,667 coming from personal funds.

In response, Mangudya stated that without confirmation of the US$165 million line of credit from the Indian government, the RBZ couldn't support issuing the required US$125 million Standby Letter of Credit.

Apart from these financial dealings, Jain faces allegations of intimidation, including exploiting a photo with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intimidate locals. Jain's visit to Mnangagwa was arranged by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Joram Gumbo, who has since defended himself amidst revelations of Jain's prior arrest for smuggling in India. Notably, Gumbo refrained from disclosing whether he was aware of Jain's reported mental instability, following smuggling allegations in 2020 and 2021.

Jain's claims of being the third most influential politician in India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contrary to Rajnath Singh's actual position, raise further doubts about his mental state.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #RBZ, #Fraud, #Indian

Comments


Must Read

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

11 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

19 hrs ago | 641 Views

ANC officials spying for US

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

21 hrs ago | 5698 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

22 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

22 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

22 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

22 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

22 hrs ago | 809 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

22 hrs ago | 318 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

22 hrs ago | 1280 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

22 hrs ago | 27 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

22 hrs ago | 19 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

22 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

22 hrs ago | 82 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

22 hrs ago | 92 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

22 hrs ago | 94 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

22 hrs ago | 52 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

22 hrs ago | 153 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

22 hrs ago | 50 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

22 hrs ago | 119 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cop up for extortion

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

22 hrs ago | 117 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

22 hrs ago | 68 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

22 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

22 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

22 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

22 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 86 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

22 hrs ago | 69 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

22 hrs ago | 69 Views