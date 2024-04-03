Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa aborts rally; as Zim churches parallelly suspended

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
03 Apr 2024 at 09:15hrs | Views
Despite attending unrestricted Zion Christian Church's annual Passover (Easter gathering) festivity in Mbungo last weekend during the period when cholera outbreak is reportedly at its peak, President Emmerson Dambudzo (ED) Mnangagwa has indefinitely canceled his much-awaited rally in Mashonaland Central this month on mere Ministry's prevention pretext cautionary letter, a clear practical testimony of how selective application of health protocols are bypassed or deliberately ignored by those who wield power and authority in Zimbabwe.

The much-awaited "Thank You" rally in Mashonaland Central was organised as an appreciation for the province's performance during last year's general elections where Zanu-Pf garnered all seats in the national assembly whilst the opposition scored none.

Be that as it maybe, President Mnangagwa shockingly canceled his supposed rally thereby selling a dummy using the Ministry of Health letter as a scapegoat to excuse himself from factional fights which have threatened to tear the ruling Zanu-Pf apart including powerful apostolic churches in the same province.

"Mashonaland Central province is currently experiencing a cholera outbreak with cases reported in all the districts in the province," Mashonaland Central Provincial Medical Director, Dr C. Tshuma said in a letter.

The letter further reads that, in view of the rise in cholera cases and deaths reported and in consultation with other stakeholders, several emergency response measures have been put in place to minimise spread of the scourge.

"Church camps during the Easter holidays are temporarily suspended. No Easter conferences, no all night prayer church services to be held in the province," Tshuma warned.

"All church gatherings to constitute only local people, from within the same district and church services are limited to three hours duration," Tshuma added.

"Ordinary church services are to be monitored by a hygiene promoter identified within the church who will make sure there is access to safe water, sufficient toilets and disinfectants, hand-washing facilities with soap and advocate for good hygiene practice during the gathering," the letter further reads.

Mnangagwa recently attended a mega annual gathering at Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at Mbungo (Masvingo Province) where several congregants, political elites, people of questionable characters, opinion leaders and influencers drawn from several provinces and countries converged. The gathering had high risk of people contracting cholera, but the authorities were preferably enjoying last good Friday, supper and sabbath to make the end of month of March on a high note.

Whilst everyone seemingly has the constitutional rights, freedoms and priviledges to spend their wealth as they wish, Wicknell " Aquaman" Chivhayo splashed over a million United States Dollars during ZCC's annual festivity, with reported cases of defecation in Masvingo being rife and expose congregants risking to contract cholera. This has lead some sources requesting and appealing that, by the same mercy that the President and his entourage used to clear the ZCC event to proceed, it should also be considered that leaders should not have canceled their event on the eleventh hour.

Source - BYo24News

Comments


Must Read

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

10 hrs ago | 279 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

18 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 955 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2174 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2467 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1285 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 584 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 509 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 268 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 456 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 245 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 657 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 493 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 470 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 238 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 305 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2100 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 463 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 890 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1137 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 861 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 826 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 805 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 357 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 220 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 310 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 444 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1608 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2088 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views

POSB privatisation put on halt

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 558 Views

Zimbabwe set to announce fate of Zimdollar

04 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2490 Views

Zimbabwe seeks US$2b to avert famine

04 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 213 Views

Zanu-PF threat to politicise food aid slammed

04 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 375 Views

Zimbabwe naturalise Malawian descendants

04 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1041 Views

Glassblock Dam construction report by the end of April- Coltart

04 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 742 Views

Murewa arrested

03 Apr 2024 at 22:14hrs | 969 Views

Peter Dube deported from Mozambique

03 Apr 2024 at 22:13hrs | 961 Views

Goat thief caught carrying buckets full of meat

03 Apr 2024 at 20:43hrs | 722 Views