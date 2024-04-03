Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates the unveiling of King Lobengula's grave

by Mandla Ndlovu
03 Apr 2024
In a resounding chorus of gratitude, the Bulawayo Business Network has expressed profound appreciation to a consortium of entities for their pivotal roles in the discovery and identification of the tomb of the revered Ndebele King Lobengula. In an era where the past meets the present, this groundbreaking revelation not only signifies a remarkable achievement in historical preservation but also serves as a beacon of cultural unity and understanding.

The proclamation, issued by Mr. Khumbu Malinga, Programs Manager of the Bulawayo Business Network, resonates with a fervor that mirrors the pulse of a nation ignited by the flames of historical significance. It commends President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, the government of the Republic of Zambia, distinguished researchers, diplomatic envoys, and the esteemed Chief Mpezeni of Zambia for their unwavering dedication in the pursuit of this remarkable milestone.

The collaborative spirit that permeates this discovery underscores a narrative of unity and shared heritage. The efforts invested by these esteemed individuals and institutions transcend borders, symbolizing a collective commitment to preserving the tapestry of history woven by the ancestors of Zimbabwe.

"We are deeply grateful for all the efforts and collaborative support that have been dedicated to this significant cultural milestone," remarked Mr. Malinga, his words echoing a sentiment shared by many. "The discovery of the tomb holds immense historical and cultural importance not only for the people of Zimbabwe but for the broader global community as well."

Indeed, the unearthing of King Lobengula's final resting place serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Zimbabwe's past rulers. It represents a poignant chapter in the annals of history, one that beckons us to delve deeper into the rich tapestry of our shared heritage.

The Bulawayo Business Network lauds the government's unwavering commitment to cultural preservation and heritage conservation. The meticulous efforts undertaken to locate and safeguard the tomb of King Lobengula stand as a testament to Zimbabwe's dedication to honoring its past while forging a path towards a vibrant future.

As the dust settles on this momentous discovery, the call for continued collaboration and support reverberates with a sense of urgency. Together, as custodians of our cultural legacy, we are entrusted with the solemn duty of preserving and protecting the rich tapestry of history that binds us as a nation.

In the wake of this historic revelation, the Bulawayo Business Network stands as a beacon of hope and unity, rallying individuals and institutions alike to join hands in celebration of our shared heritage. For in the words of Mr. Malinga, "Together, we can uphold and celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage that unites us all."

As the sun sets on yet another chapter in Zimbabwe's storied history, the discovery of King Lobengula's tomb serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of unity, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

