Price of mealie-meal has dropped, says CCZ

by Staff reporter
03 Apr 2024 at 18:45hrs | Views
The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) says there has been a slight drop in the price of mealie-meal, with the commodity now readily available on the retail market.

Prices of mealie-meal shot through the roof in the past few weeks as retailers and suppliers sought to capitalise on the drought-induced shortages in the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, CCZ executive director Rosemary Chikarakara said prices in most retail outlets are averaging US$6.15 for a 10kg bag of roller meal, down from last week's peak price of US$7.

"Meal mealie is readily available on the market, both formal and informal markets. In major retail shops such as OK Zimbabwe, a 10kg bag of roller meal is going for US6,15 while Pick n Pay is selling it for an average price of ZWL163,700 00 a major drop from last month's price of ZWL193, 000 00 showing a great improvement in volumes of supply and also a reduction in the price of mealie meal.

"In the informal market, the tuckshops and vendors are selling a 10kg bag of roller meal at US5, while street vendors are selling a bucket of maize (20kg) at US10," Chikarakara said.

However, USAID's Early Warning Systems Network (FewsNet) has warned of increased cost of living in Zimdollar and United States dollar terms.


Source - newsday
