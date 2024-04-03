Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti's defamation appeal dismissed

by Staff reporter
03 Apr 2024 at 20:50hrs | Views
High Court judge Justice Gladys Mhuri has dismissed an application for rescission of the default judgment filed by lawyer Tendai Biti following the dismissal of his other application for exception in a matter where he is being sued for defamation by Augur Investments.

In his application for rescission of the default judgment, Biti had cited Augur Investments, the company's chief operations officer Tatiana Aleshina, chief executive officer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance party as respondents.

Augur Investments is seeking US$500 000 damages from Biti, while Sharpe and Aleshina are demanding USS$400 000 and US$100 000, respectively.

Sharpe has separately the opposition party for pursuing a malicious agenda based on Biti's tweets.

On March 1 last year, High Court judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu issued a default judgment against Biti in the defamation case.

Biti then filed for rescission of the default judgment.

The background of the matter is that sometime in December 2020, Biti allegedly published two statements that were considered defamatory to Augur Investments, its top officials Sharpe and Aleshina, and several other prominent businesspeople.

The Augur Investments officials immediately instituted summons for defamation against Biti under case number HC 7528/20.

Biti then raised an exception and a special plea, which Justice Manzunzu dismissed.

 Aggrieved by the dismissal, Biti made an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court which application was also dismissed by  Justice Manzunzu in default.

 Biti later approached the Supreme Court under SC 143/23 but later withdrew the application.

 He then made another application under SC 274/23 which Justice Alphas Chitakunye struck off on the basis that Biti should apply for the rescission of Justice Manzunzu's judgment as it was a default judgment.

In the latest development, Justice Mhuri said that she first dealt with the application for condonation considering among other things, the length of the delay, the explanation of the delay, prospects of success, and finality to litigation.

Justice Mhuri said the judgment in question was pronounced on March 1 last year and the latest application was filed in June 2023, meaning there was a three-month delay.

She said the delay, in her view, is inordinate.

"Applicant (Biti)'s explanation for the delay was that he was pursuing the applications he had filed in the Supreme Court. After the striking off of his second application on June 7, 2023, he was trying to get reasons from the Supreme Court for the decision to strike off.

"He submitted that his application should be granted as there are reasonable reasons for the delay and that the granting of this application is in the interests of justice.

"He further submitted that he did not understand the judgment by (Justice) Manzunzu to be a default judgment as he had sent one Tapiwa Chipandu to represent him.

"I find the applicant's explanation to be unsatisfactory. It is trite that a default judgment is not appealable," Justice Mhuri said.

" It is also not in dispute that the applicant is a seasoned practicing legal practitioner. He therefore knew that a default judgment was not appealable but chose not to seek rescission and approached the Supreme Court.

" Even before the Supreme Court, he was represented by legal practitioners of good standing who should have known better."

Justice Mhuri further said Chipandu whom Biti had sent to represent him before Justice Manzunzu was present when the default judgment was issued, adding that the former Finance minister knew that a default judgment had been issued as of  March 1, 2023.

She added that  Biti was initially represented by Jacob Mafume but on the hearing date, he sent a lawyer from his law firm when Mafume had not renounced the agency.

Mhuri said the trial of the defamation suit must proceed to finality.

"It is, therefore, ordered that the application for condonation of late filing of the application for rescission be and is hereby dismissed with costs," Justice Mhuri said.

Source - newsday
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Appeal

Comments


Must Read

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

34 secs ago | 1 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

5 mins ago | 1 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

6 mins ago | 1 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

10 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 962 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2182 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2479 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1292 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 585 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 510 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 257 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 270 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 458 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 246 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 660 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 497 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 472 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 479 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 239 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 308 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2111 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 466 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1140 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 862 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 805 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 359 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 220 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 313 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 447 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2091 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views

POSB privatisation put on halt

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 559 Views