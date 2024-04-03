Peter Dube deported from Mozambique

News / National

by Staff reporter

Peter Dube, a fugitive and murder suspect, was apprehended at the Robert Mugabe International Airport following his deportation from Mozambique, where he had eluded authorities for nearly two years.Initially deported to Mozambique by Irish authorities, Dube had falsely claimed Mozambican nationality under the name Armando Quenete Muchanga, using counterfeit identity and travel documents.Dube stands accused of multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the tragic events in Gweru in 2021, where he allegedly shot and killed his second wife, her suspected lover, and a female acquaintance before fleeing to Ireland and seeking asylum. Subsequently, he was detained by Interpol.Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Nyathi clarified, "Peter Dube has not been extradited, but rather deported from Mozambique due to his use of counterfeit identity and travel documents. These are the confirmed details."