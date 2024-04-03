Latest News Editor's Choice


Murewa arrested

by Staff reporter
03 Apr 2024
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has apprehended Brian Murewa, the former Director of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), on charges of fraud.

According to a statement from ZACC, Murewa had been evading authorities for more than a year.

ZACC officers surrounded Murewa's residence in Borrowdale on Wednesday, eventually succeeding in arresting him after a prolonged pursuit spanning over a year.

Murewa was part of the NSSA leadership suspended due to corruption allegations last year.

Despite ZACC's efforts to locate him, including appeals for public assistance, he remained elusive as the investigation progressed.

ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane stated last year, "If we are appealing for public help, it means we have exhausted all the means to locate him."

ZACC did not specify when Murewa would appear in court.

The statement from ZACC reads, "ZACC has detained Brian Murewa, the former Director of Investment at NSSA, on charges of fraud."

It continues, "Murewa, who has been evading capture for over a year, was apprehended during a raid at his residence in Borrowdale, Harare."

