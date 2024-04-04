Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

POSB privatisation put on halt

by Staff reporter
04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | Views
THE planned partial privatisation of the People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) has been put on halt as the bank awaits further guidance on the project from the shareholder.

Partial privatisation was set to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Government, which wholly owns the bank, plans to partially privatise POSB as part of its extensive overhaul of the under-performing public enterprise sector.

Under the reforms, most of the parastatals will either be privatised or capitalised to be able to perform better and reduce their reliance on State bailouts.

The partial privatisation of the POSB is expected to involve the Government offloading a minority stake and using the proceeds, in part, to capitalise the bank.

In its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, the bank said, "The commercialisation of POSB that commenced in 2001 was on a gradual rollout until its suspension by the shareholder at the partial privatisation stage in 2023.

"At the time of its suspension, the project was pending implementation of outstanding work-streams, including the procurement of prospective investors with all deliverables to complete the IPO processes having been moved to the year 2024. The Bank awaits further guidance on the project from the shareholder."

Last year, in a notice seeking expressions of interest, the bank said: "The Government of Zimbabwe intends to engage a strategic investor in partial privatisation of the People's Own Savings Bank, a savings bank licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, by offering up to 29 percent available shareholding through the private placement of the Bank's equity share capital.

"The private placement will be followed by an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 20 percent shareholding of the Bank, to diversify the shareholder base and improve the liquidity of the shares.

"Accordingly, the Government of Zimbabwe will hold 51 percent equity stake post the partial privatisation, as provided in the People's Own Savings Bank Act," reads part of the notice.

Interested parties had up to October 13, 2023, to submit documents. KPMG Advisory Private Limited were the financial transaction advisors for the engagement of a strategic investor.

POSB has been in the market for potential suitors for some time, as part of the 15 parastatals earmarked for privatisation under different models by the Government.

Other parastatals designated for privatisation include perennial loss-making national carrier Air Zimbabwe, Agribank, TelOne and NetOne.

POSB is a financial services provider that is wholly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe and was established in terms of the People's Own Savings Bank of Zimbabwe Act of 1999.

Meanwhile, the bank's chief executive officer, Mr Garainashe Changunda said the financial institution recorded a net profit of $97,35 billion in historical terms compared to a net profit of $4,24 billion in the prior year.

"In inflation-adjusted terms, the Bank recorded a net profit of $110,16 billion compared to a net profit of $11,27 billion in 2022. In historical terms, net operating income increased by 1 336 percent to $215,21 billion from $14,99 billion in the prior year whilst in inflation-adjusted terms, a 345 percent increase in net operating income was recorded from $91,43 billion in the year 2022 to $407,04 billion in the year 2023.

"This reflects positive business growth despite the inflationary pressures."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

3 mins ago | 2 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

7 mins ago | 1 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

8 mins ago | 1 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 962 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2184 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2479 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1293 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 586 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 510 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 257 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 270 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 458 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 246 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 661 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 498 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 472 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 481 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 239 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 308 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2112 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 466 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1140 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 862 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 805 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 359 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 221 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 314 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 447 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2091 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views