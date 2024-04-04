Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

by Simbarashe Sithole
04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | Views
A cheeky Shamva woman who scalded her husband with hot porridge was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts yesterday.

Monica Mlauzi (32) pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.

Masaraunga sentenced Mlauzi to one year in jail, six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour while the remaining six were commuted to 210 hours of community service at Shamva primary school.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 20 the couple had a misunderstanding and the husband Nomore Washayanyiki (47).

Washayanyiki started disconnecting electrical gadgets in the house and that incensed his wife who was cooking sadza.

She poured hot porridge on her husband's face and head and he sustained burns.

He was rushed to Shamva Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Source - Byo24News

