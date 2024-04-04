Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 24-year-old Gweru man who stole six cattle was given a mandatory stock theft sentence of 10 years by a Gweru magistrate.Courage Mabheka was sentenced to 10 years by magistrate Nixon Mangoti who suspended one year on condition of good behavior.The court heard that on August 23 the complainant Ema Hwanda's (45) herdboy Tatenda Mativenga penned six cattle in the kraal.The convict and his three accomplices came during the night and stole the bovines.They killed two bulls and skinned them sold the meat.On August 25 the police received information to the effect that Mabhena was in possession of the remaining four cattle and they arrested him.