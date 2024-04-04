Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean national football team, known as the Warriors, has shown notable advancement in the latest FIFA world rankings. This positive shift follows their recent participation in a four-nation tournament held in Malawi during March's international break.Zimbabwe has climbed two spots in the global rankings, progressing from 124th to 122nd place. Presently, the team commands 1143.66 points in the April rankings issued by FIFA.Despite this improvement, the Warriors have maintained their 33rd position in the African rankings. Notably, they still trail behind several other African nations, including Comoros, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, and Madagascar.In the championship match of the four-nation tournament, Zimbabwe encountered a challenging fixture against Kenya, ultimately succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.However, they had previously secured a spot in the final by triumphing over rivals Zambia in a penalty shootout during the semifinals.The top five African teams, as per the rankings, are Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire.On the global stage, the top five teams consist of Argentina, France, Belgium, England, and Brazil.