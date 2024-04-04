Duo fined for same sex affair

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BEITBRIDGE man and his partner were on Tuesday fined US$150 each after they were found in a compromising position in a toilet at a local bar recently.Twenty-six-year old Ayanda Nkomo, a stock controller at a local beverages company, who resides at the company's quarters and Will Jaricha, a quality assurance officer at a grain milling company based in Norton, pleaded guilty before regional magistrate Innocent Bepura.Agreed facts indicated that the two were at a local bar where they openly and intimately held each other.The court also heard that as the night progressed with lighting getting dimmer, Nkomo and Jaricha got engrossed in the act before heading to the toilet.However, the bar's bouncers, Admire Batisai and Nyasha Chinyaure, including some patrons were monitoring the two's actions.The bouncers followed the pair and caught it in a compromising position.Nkomo attempted to flee, but he fell before he was apprehended to join his partner who had already been caught.Prosecutors Willbrought Muleya and Tsitsi Mutukwa appeared for the State.