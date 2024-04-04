'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUTSPOKEN Zipra War Veterans Association spokesperson Buster Magwizi has castigated the ruling Zanu-PF party for putting the former freedom fighters under its structures.The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) has been integrated into the Zanu-PF structures with representation in the politburo.Magwizi said ZNLWVA had been in transit for a long time leaving out some members hence the need for the association to be autonomous from Zanu-PF.Zanu-PF has a war veterans' league."The ruling party designed the war veterans league to take away some members leading to fissures among the former freedom fighters."This has also led to the banning of the war veterans meetings scheduled for Bulawayo. This is now a fight between a bull and its young one."Various opinions have appeared within the war veterans. Those who were in the Zipa movement with same minds as Webster Nenji and Parker were persecuted causing more splits. Those in the league listened to Zanu-PF politics. It is high time war veterans came together and demand [the improvement] of their welfare with one voice," Magwizi said.He pledged his support to the ZNLWVA faction led by Andrease Mathibela."War veterans should be a structure above the government, which is the State. They are the State's responsibility, but not Zanu-PF tools. The ZNLWVA is fighting for economic liberation because of our age."Our pensions and welfare have been eroded and we are now vulnerable. Mathibela's administration is fighting for economic emancipation and to create a brighter future for our children. We support people of such minds," Magwizi said.