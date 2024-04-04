Rufaro banned again

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have suspended the use of Rufaro pending another inspection by the First Instance Board, which is responsible for venue inspection and certification in the country.Rufaro was re-opened, for the first time since 2019, when CAPS United hosted Bikita Minerals last Thursday.The stadium also hosted three other matches over the Easter weekend - including Yadah v Dynamos, CAPS United v Arenel Movers and Herentals v FC Platinum.However, the venue has been excluded from this weekend's Week 5 programme amid reports that work has to be done on the faulty turnstiles, which caused the delays, especially on Good Friday, resulting in winding queues after the match had already started.PSL spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, said the homologation of Rufaro was temporary and the venue was set for re-inspection before more matches can be staged there."The homologation was temporary and the stadium was set for re-inspection by the FBI," she said.Dynamos will be forced to look for a new home for their match against bogey side, Bulawayo Chiefs, while Yadah are hoping that their Heart Stadium will be approved today.The Glamour Boys could possibly use the Heart Stadium for their next fixture.Week 5 fixturesSaturdayArenel Movers vs Bikita Minerals (Luveve), FC Platinum vs CAPS United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Nyamhunga), Greenfuel vs Ngezi Platinum (Greenfuel Arena), Yadah vs Simba Bhora (tbA)SundayManica Diamonds vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Highlanders vs Chegutu Pirates (B/F), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery), Dynamos vs Bulawayo Chiefs (tba)