South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

by Staff reporter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has refuted reports claiming that two South African soldiers deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) have surrendered to M23 rebels.According to a statement released on Wednesday, this misinformation was found in various media reports, including the National Security News.The same publication went further to report that the SANDF soldiers are now being held as hostages by M23."We want to state categorically that all SANDF members deployed in the DRC have been accounted for."The convoluted article published by the faceless Washington correspondent is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. This is not the first time such unfounded and baseless news articles have been written about the SANDF since its deployment in the DRC under SAMIDRC," the SANDF said.The SANDF soldiers are part of SAMIDRC deployed to support and assist the government of Africa's second-largest country to restore peace, security and stability."We view such attempts to discredit the Defence Force in the most serious light by faceless people, and will not stand and allow its good name to be tarnished."The SANDF, as the authority for the deployed members, shall at all times inform the South African public about the situation and safety of its members in the DRC," the SANDF said.