Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | Views
LEGISLATORS yesterday toured the US$88 million Mbudzi Interchange project in Harare which is now 61 percent complete.
The 31 legislators from the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development appreciated the works being done by the contractors at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road and High Glen Road in the capital.

Short-term funding for the project was arranged through local financial institutions, while Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction formed the construction consortium under the banner of Tefoma Construction joint venture to build the interchange.

The Government has so far injected US$45 million towards the project which is set for completion by the end of July.

The same portfolio committee toured other projects and operations being done by Zinara around the city.

From the interchange, the legislators left for Masvingo where they will tomorrow tour Mushagashe tollgate before proceeding to Bulawayo where they will tour Esigodini and Ntabazinduna tollgates.

The committee will also engage the Bulawayo City Council as well as meeting Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona.

Committee chairperson Knowledge Kaitano said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise themselves with what was happening at the Mbudzi Interchange.

"Today it was just to fly past, we are on a trip with Zinara just to have a look at the tollgates that Zinara is working on. For today it was just to pass through here, to familiarise ourselves with what is happening here at the Mbudzi Interchange and we have seen great work that is being done here.

"The contractor is on-site, the yellow machines are buzzing all over the place and as we have been briefed, 61 percent of the work has been done. So we are hopefully looking forward to great road works being done at this Mbudzi Interchange," he said.

On the compensation of home owners whose properties had to be sold to the Government so there was room for the interchange, Kaitano said it was very critical as it was going to unlock a lot of progress.

So far 42 of the 52 property owners have been paid out.

"Things have not been moving according to plan because the property owners need to be compensated. So as soon as that is settled that will really help us to move forward with the interchange. But otherwise, the work that is being done here is brilliant work and we have spoken to the engineers. They have shown a lot of commitment that this project will be finished according to the timelines.

"However, the issue of compensation needs to be dealt with and dealt with as of yesterday for us to be able to finish the work here within the prescribed timelines," Kaitano said.

Resident Engineer, Emmanuel Dube, said work was progressing very well.

"As I mentioned when I was doing my brief, we are at 61 percent in terms of overall progress. On bridges we are 87 percent and just over 40 percent with earthworks.

"As you might appreciate, the bridges need to be completed first before the earthworks can come on. That's why on the earthworks, the percentage difference is quite big and we are about 40 percent behind. There are certain bridges that need to be completed for the earthworks to pick up pace," Eng Dube said.

So far, he said, they had completed seven bridges and they were busy finalising the eighth bridge out of the 15 bridges that are at the interchange.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

7 mins ago | 2 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

11 mins ago | 1 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

13 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

11 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 963 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2187 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2481 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1294 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 586 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 510 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 257 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 271 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 458 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 246 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 661 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 498 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 472 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 483 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 239 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2112 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 466 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1140 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 862 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 805 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 359 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 221 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 314 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 448 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2091 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views