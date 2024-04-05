Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE police intercepted a contraband of mbanje (dagga) and illegal cough syrups that was being smuggled into the country via the Beitbridge Border Post.The value of the illicit drugs which were being shipped to Bulawayo is yet to be ascertained.A source close to the investigations said the South Africa-registered vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday after being detected carrying 28kg of mbanje.Realising he had been busted the car driver disappeared from the border.The official said following further searches they discovered another consignment of mbanje packed in small sachets and cartoons of Benlyn cough syrup that was hidden in a false compartment of the trailer.The Acting police officer commanding Beitbridge district Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident but could not give further details."We cannot share more details at this moment. The case is still under investigation," he said.During his recent visit to Beitbridge, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the government is concerned with the rampant drugs and substance abuse in the country and that it has started making corrective measures.The Vice President said if left unattended to, the drugs and substance abuse will cause untold damage to the lives and livelihoods of young people of Zimbabwe.He said the government had since set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to formulate strategies and coordinate responses to the issue of drug and substance abuse in the country.He said the government cannot allow the future of children to be stolen by the scourge of drug and substance abuse.Already, the government has established four ZRP Drugs and Narcotics Units at four border posts, namely: Beitbridge; Victoria Falls; Chirundu; and Mutare.New technologies like drones are also being used to monitor the country's borders in addition to traditional surveillance methods to reduce smuggling and trafficking of drugs.