5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

News / National

by Staff reporter

A five-member gang shot and killed a man during a house robbery in Tshitaudze suburb in Beitbridge in the early hours of yesterday.The gang also stole cash and cellphones from the house occupants.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said investigations are underway."I want to assure the public that we are pursuing the suspects and will soon bring all of them to book. The law will take its course," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said the man and his family retired to bed after locking all the doors and closing the windows on Wednesday night.He said at around 2am yesterday, the five broke into the house after destroying the back-door using iron bars."The suspects forced open the door at the back of the house using iron bars and broke a door leading to the bedroom where the now deceased's child was sleeping at around 2am," said Asst Comm Nyathi."They took a cellphone from the first complainant and robbed him of US$200. They then moved to another bedroom and took US$600 and R300 from another complainant."Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects then shot the door of the room where the now deceased was sleeping and forced it open.The now deceased tried to wrestle with the suspects, but they overpowered him and struck him on the forehead with an iron bar."As they left the house, one of the suspects shot the deceased twice after he tried to stand up and he fell and died. The man was shot in the chest and abdomen," said Asst Comm Nyathi.