Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | Views
TWENTY passengers aboard a Timboon bus cheated death on Wednesday when their bus developed a suspected electrical fault and burst into flames at the 180km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

According to police, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the engine compartment through the gear lever, before the bus burst into a ball of fire.

All the passengers and bus crew escaped unhurt.

Source - newsday
More on: #Bus, #Flames, #Fire

Comments


Must Read

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 1 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

8 mins ago | 3 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

12 mins ago | 1 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

14 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

11 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 963 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2187 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2481 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1294 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 586 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 510 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 257 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 271 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 458 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 247 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 661 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 472 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 483 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 239 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 308 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2112 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 466 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1140 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 862 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 806 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 359 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 221 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 314 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 448 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2091 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views