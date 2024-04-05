News / National
20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames
05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | Views
TWENTY passengers aboard a Timboon bus cheated death on Wednesday when their bus developed a suspected electrical fault and burst into flames at the 180km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.
According to police, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the engine compartment through the gear lever, before the bus burst into a ball of fire.
All the passengers and bus crew escaped unhurt.
Source - newsday