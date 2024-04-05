Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two suspected armed robbers pounced on three illegal money changers operating at Bulawayo's Nkulumane Complex Thursday afternoon and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.After the raid on the female money changers, the suspects reportedly jumped into their getaway car and sped off.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not yet received the report, but sources in the city said the robbers were in police uniform, face masks, and brandishing two firearms masquerading as genuine law enforcement agents."I am making a follow-up with police in Bulawayo for more details," he said.Bulawayo has had three robbery attacks this week, with no arrests made to date.