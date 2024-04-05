Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for unity

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to remain united as the country battles the effects of the El Niño-induced drought.

Mnangagwa this week declared the El Niño-induced drought, which has led to a poor harvest, a state of national disaster saying the government would need at least US$2 billion in aid.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine in Gutu, Masvingo province, Mnangagwa said the government would ensure no one dies of hunger.

"In the days of our liberation struggle, we united against all odds to defeat the colonial regime. Equally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, again our government and people united and worked together to ensure that the impact of the pandemic was minimised in our country.

"Be assured that in the midst of this climate change-induced drought, my government is doing its part to mitigate its negative impact," he said.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has said the unveiling of the shrine was in honour of the communities and people who bore the brunt of the brutality of the racist white settler regime.

"Occasions such as this one are a solemn reminder to all of us that we must never forget our history and that the independence we enjoy today came about through the blood of our forefathers," he said.

Source - newsday

Comments


