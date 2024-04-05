Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | Views
THE City of Harare has warned owners of dilapidated buildings in the central business district (CBD) to refurbish their properties.

The city also advised the proprietors to make written presentations within a fortnight.

In a statement on Wednesday this week, town clerk Hosiah Chisango said the requirements for the rehabilitation of dilapidated buildings were in line with city by-laws.

"The City of Harare is hereby giving notice to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the central business district (CBD) and those outside the CBD, to renew or regenerate their buildings and or properties either through repairs, refurbishments and/or repainting," Chisango said.

He said the status of some buildings contravened such requirements.

According to the by-laws, no person should allow any building on their premises to become a danger to the health of its occupants or those using it.

He also added that the buildings should not pose a danger to public health or be sources of unpleasant fumes, smoke or odours, or unsightly or a disfigurement to the neighbourhood.

The council named some of the buildings that require renewal along major roads in the city like Robert Mugabe Way from Rotten Row to Samora Machel Avenue, Jason Moyo Street from Rotten Row to Simon Vengesayi Muzenda Street.

Other buildings include those along Samora Machel avenue from Kuwadzana round-about to Msasa; Leopald Takawira Street from downtown tuckshops to Westgate shopping centre and Julius Nyerere Way from the Railways flyover to Sam Nujoma Street.

The city also identified buildings along First Street from Robert Mugabe Way to Samora Machel Avenue, Seventh Street from Nelson Mandela Avenue to Josiah Tongagara Street, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road from Robert Mugabe Way to Harare Drive, Seke Road from Railways flyover to Maruta shops, Airport Road from Arcadia to Robert Mugabe International Airport and Fidel Castro Road, Simon Mazoradze from Julius Nyerere Way to Mbudzi Interchange.

"Accordingly, all property owners and occupants of buildings in the areas stated above are requested to comply with the afore-said by-laws or submit written representations in connection with this matter within two weeks of this public notice, to the director of works... failing which council shall apply the requirements of section 56 of the said by-laws to enforce compliance," Chisango said.

Source - newsday
More on: #HArare, #CDB, #Owners

Comments


Must Read

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 1 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

9 mins ago | 3 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

13 mins ago | 2 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

15 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

11 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 963 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2187 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2481 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1295 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 586 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 510 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 258 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 271 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 248 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 661 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 498 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 472 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 483 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 239 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 308 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2113 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 466 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1140 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 863 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 806 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 359 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 221 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 314 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 448 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2091 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views