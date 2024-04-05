Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE City of Harare has warned owners of dilapidated buildings in the central business district (CBD) to refurbish their properties.The city also advised the proprietors to make written presentations within a fortnight.In a statement on Wednesday this week, town clerk Hosiah Chisango said the requirements for the rehabilitation of dilapidated buildings were in line with city by-laws."The City of Harare is hereby giving notice to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the central business district (CBD) and those outside the CBD, to renew or regenerate their buildings and or properties either through repairs, refurbishments and/or repainting," Chisango said.He said the status of some buildings contravened such requirements.According to the by-laws, no person should allow any building on their premises to become a danger to the health of its occupants or those using it.He also added that the buildings should not pose a danger to public health or be sources of unpleasant fumes, smoke or odours, or unsightly or a disfigurement to the neighbourhood.The council named some of the buildings that require renewal along major roads in the city like Robert Mugabe Way from Rotten Row to Samora Machel Avenue, Jason Moyo Street from Rotten Row to Simon Vengesayi Muzenda Street.Other buildings include those along Samora Machel avenue from Kuwadzana round-about to Msasa; Leopald Takawira Street from downtown tuckshops to Westgate shopping centre and Julius Nyerere Way from the Railways flyover to Sam Nujoma Street.The city also identified buildings along First Street from Robert Mugabe Way to Samora Machel Avenue, Seventh Street from Nelson Mandela Avenue to Josiah Tongagara Street, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road from Robert Mugabe Way to Harare Drive, Seke Road from Railways flyover to Maruta shops, Airport Road from Arcadia to Robert Mugabe International Airport and Fidel Castro Road, Simon Mazoradze from Julius Nyerere Way to Mbudzi Interchange."Accordingly, all property owners and occupants of buildings in the areas stated above are requested to comply with the afore-said by-laws or submit written representations in connection with this matter within two weeks of this public notice, to the director of works... failing which council shall apply the requirements of section 56 of the said by-laws to enforce compliance," Chisango said.