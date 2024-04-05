CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Sunningdale legislator, Maureen Kademaunga, on attempted murder charges kicked off before Harare magistrate Estere Chivasa.Kademaunga is being jointly charged with other CCC members Clayd Mashozhera (49), Noel Munhuwei (33) and Daudi Jessub (40).They are being represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi and Harrison Nkomo.According to court records, the incident took place on August 22, 2023.The complainants were identified as Cyril Nyauchi, Artwell Marwa and Spencer Mudarikwa, all Zanu-PF members.They were allegedly assaulted by the CCC members while distributing food to party election agents at various polling stations within Sunningdale.They were travelling in a Toyota Spacio.Upon reaching Metro Peach main entrance at the intersection of Seke and Boshoff roads in Sunningdale 1, the accused persons and 10 other individuals blocked them.The CCC members were in a convoy consisting of a Toyota Noah, Toyota Mark X, commuter omnibus, Honda Fit and two other vehicles.While Jessub and others disembarked from their vehicles, Kademaunga, Mashozhera and Munhuwei remained in their cars.The suspects shattered the windows of the complainants' vehicle.Nyauchi suffered severe injuries as a result of the assault by the mob, employing various weapons including an axe, golf sticks, whips and batons, rendered him unconscious.Marwa and Mudarikwa also sustained significant injuries during the alleged attack.In court, Nyauchi said he knew the accused persons as the assailants.Nyauchi was a Zanu-PF candidate for ward 10."Kademaunga came out of the Mark X and shouted: beat up Zanu-PF dogs," he said.Nyauchi alleged that Kademaunga was the one who urged the mob to beat them up.The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.The trial continues today.