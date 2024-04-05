Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | Views
Almost half of cases reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) in 2023 involved public officials with the watchdog indicating that there was a significant increase in corruption reports during the period, NewsDay has established.

According to Zacc, 559 reports were filed against public officials representing 56% of the 999 corruption cases reported.

Speaking on a radio talkshow on ZiFM Stereo during the week, Zacc spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane said the complaints were filed against public officials from different arms of the government.

"We have 559 reports against public officials, that is 56% of the total. Cases against public officials are broken down as follows; 109 local authorities, 336 officials from public entities and parastatals, 84 public officials at government ministry level, 38 elected officials, chiefs headmen and village heads," she said.

So rampant is the scourge that more than 100 government officials were made to sign integrity pledges to reaffirm their commitment to fight corruption last month.

In a statement last month, Public Service Commission secretary Tsitsi Choruma said chief directors and directors had been chosen to lead the fight against corruption from the front.

"The anti-corruption strategy committee mooted the idea of the integrity pledge to foreground the eradication of corruption in all sectors of the economy.

"We were mindful of the critical need to rid the Public Service of all forms of malfeasance since its members are at the forefront of delivering services to citizens and, therefore, exposed to the vice," she said.

Corruption perpetrated by public officials has also affected war veterans.

In a scathing central committee report released after the Zanu-PF national conference last year, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association bemoaned the poor welfare of its members.

"Some war veterans who had benefited were dispossessed of their land through dubious means by corrupt government officials.

"The affected comrades must be given back their land which they fought for and be allowed to utilise the land to contribute to the economic development of the nation," the report read.

Source - newsday
More on: #CCC, #Trial, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

10 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 957 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2180 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2473 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1288 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 585 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 458 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 245 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 659 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 495 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 471 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 238 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 306 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2106 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 464 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1139 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 862 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 805 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 358 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 220 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 313 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 444 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1608 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2089 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views

POSB privatisation put on halt

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 559 Views

Zimbabwe set to announce fate of Zimdollar

04 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2490 Views

Zimbabwe seeks US$2b to avert famine

04 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 213 Views

Zanu-PF threat to politicise food aid slammed

04 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 375 Views

Zimbabwe naturalise Malawian descendants

04 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1041 Views

Glassblock Dam construction report by the end of April- Coltart

04 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 743 Views

Murewa arrested

03 Apr 2024 at 22:14hrs | 969 Views

Peter Dube deported from Mozambique

03 Apr 2024 at 22:13hrs | 961 Views

Goat thief caught carrying buckets full of meat

03 Apr 2024 at 20:43hrs | 722 Views