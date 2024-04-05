Latest News Editor's Choice


Parly challenges Zinara vendors

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | Views
PARLIAMENT has challenged the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to pilot its e-tolling project with current vendors providing software and hardware systems at its tollgates before year end.

Such a move, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development chairperson Kaitano Tembo said, was essential for better understanding of the e-tolling concept before it is rolled out.

Tembo said this at Skyline tollgate yesterday during a tour organised for the lawmakers by Zinara.

The three-day tour which is aimed at giving the legislators an in depth understanding of Zinara's operations started with a brief stopover at the Mbudzi Interchange which is still under construction.

"Zinara should do a pilot of this e-tolling project before December 31, 2024," said Kaitano.

"The current vendors that you are working with at the tollgates should offer their systems and hardware for this pilot for free."

Zinara has two vendors InstaToll and 10-10 Technologies. Lawmakers said it was imprudent to roll out a costly project without a full understanding on returns and other benefits associated with it.

Zinara tendered for e-tolling and it is believed that processes are already underway to engage a suitable supplier for this service. Zinara is confident that e-tolling will help it to improve efficiency at the tollgates and plug revenue leakages.

Speaking on Zinara operations, the legislator hailed a marked improvement in terms of good corporate governance since their last visit.

From time-to-time Zinara engages Parliament to appreciate its operations and other mandate areas of the government's road fund manager.

In the past, the parastatal was dogged by corruption and corporate governance malpractices that were flagged by a forensic audit in 2018.

Since the appointment of the current board led by George Manyaya, Zinara has been on a major transformation path that have seen it regularising its financial audits and annual general meetings.

Under the Manyaya-led board, the parastatal has also managed to cleanse its tattered image and aligned its activities to the organisation's legislative mandate.


Source - newsday
