Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | Views
A LOCAL businessman, who exposed a well-organised syndicate for externalising foreign currency through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, has approached the High Court seeking protection since his life is now in danger.

Francesco Marconati applied for a declaratory relief following his arrest more than five times after he laid charges of externalisation of foreign currency by one of the directors at his companies.

The businessman owns several companies including Eagle Italian Shoes and Leather and Strengthened Investments Private Limited, among others.

In his application, Marconati submitted that his rights were being violated after exposing the criminal syndicate and asked the court to declare his rights and interests emanating from the exposè.

He said his application was based on article 33 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption which specifically deals with the protection of whistleblowers.

According to court papers, Marconati said it was not the first time for him to approach the court requiring the declaration of his rights pertaining to cases that he reported against former business partner Li Song.

He said all the cases he reported had not been tried while some had been overtaken by events and transferred to different police stations.

"Sometime in 2021, I discovered that the companies, at first Eagle Italian Shoes (Pvt) Ltd and Eagle Italian Leather (Pvt) Ltd, had been abused by one of the directors, Li Song, who was involved in illicit transactions and was involved in bidding for forex as if on behalf of the company yet it was only for her personal benefit. The company lost huge sums of money in the process," Marconati submitted.

He said after reporting the case to the police, he discovered that Li was also using other affiliate companies to facilitate illicit transactions, forging invoices and bidding on the foreign currency auction system for raw materials which were never bought or delivered to Zimbabwe.

The businessman said all the information was known to the police who have been handling the matters.

Marconati said Li had also dragged (him) to the criminal court alleging that he had committed fraud after removing her as a director.

The matter was finalised in November 2022.

"However, my acquittal specifically and not that of other co-accused persons was appealed against by the Prosecutor-General and remains pending before this court under case number HCHCR 797/24.

"Again the effort is to frustrate and silence me, but it has not worked. Having established the background above, despite the frustration I have been suffering due to the actions of Li Song and other individuals assisting her, I have remained steadfast and determined to ensure that justice is done," Marconati said.

He also submitted that he was being trailed by vehicles without number plates since exposing the alleged crimes.

The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 956 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2178 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2473 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 585 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 509 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 268 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 457 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 245 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 658 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 495 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 470 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 238 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 305 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2103 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 464 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 890 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1138 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 862 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 805 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 358 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 220 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 312 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 444 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1608 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2088 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views

POSB privatisation put on halt

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 559 Views

Zimbabwe set to announce fate of Zimdollar

04 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2490 Views

Zimbabwe seeks US$2b to avert famine

04 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 213 Views

Zanu-PF threat to politicise food aid slammed

04 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 375 Views

Zimbabwe naturalise Malawian descendants

04 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1041 Views

Glassblock Dam construction report by the end of April- Coltart

04 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 743 Views

Murewa arrested

03 Apr 2024 at 22:14hrs | 969 Views

Peter Dube deported from Mozambique

03 Apr 2024 at 22:13hrs | 961 Views

Goat thief caught carrying buckets full of meat

03 Apr 2024 at 20:43hrs | 722 Views