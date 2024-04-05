Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's belated declaration of a drought state of emergency, asserting that it came too late after the government ignored early warnings.

Mnangagwa officially declared the drought a state of emergency on Wednesday, making Zimbabwe the third Southern African nation to issue such an alert, following Zambia and Malawi. This declaration enables the country to receive assistance as more than 2.7 million people face the threat of starvation.

Chamisa argued that Zimbabwe's leadership failures exacerbated the impact of the drought, stating:

"Drought in Zimbabwe has become an enduring challenge marked by persistent extreme weather conditions. Poverty, disease, and cholera epitomize our national perils. These collectively pose significant threats to our national security. It feels as though we are trapped in a recurring cycle since '07/'08. This underscores a failure in leadership.

"Declaring a state of emergency after the fact is insufficient, arriving too late and lacking in urgency. We disregarded warnings from experts, including the UN, WHO, WFP, and our own meteorological teams, who issued these warnings over a year ago. Our lack of preparedness underscores the drought of leadership and strategy as our primary drought hazard," Chamisa emphasized.

According to Mnangagwa, the country requires over US$2 billion to mitigate the impacts of the El Nino-induced drought, which will severely affect most Zimbabweans already grappling with a faltering economy.

Chamisa contended that the country could have averted the hunger crisis had it prioritized the development of dams as water reservoirs:

"We possess dams, but they remain underdeveloped, silting up with no plans for desilting. We have numerous undeveloped dam sites. We lack adequate water harnessing and harvesting plans.

"Other countries with less rainfall manage more effectively. With proper leadership and governance, Zimbabwe could flourish, exemplified by initiatives like the Green Agenda revolution.

"Climate-smart solutions demand a proactive approach, not reactive policies. Effective management of our water systems and land use is crucial for preservation and sustainability.

"Delaying the declaration of disaster offers no solution. Lives have been lost and continue to be lost. Our policies are feeble, sluggish, and inadequate. We are prepared to provide proactive leadership that acts decisively. We must address the drought of leadership. Zimbabwe deserves better," Chamisa asserted.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

8 mins ago | 1 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

11 mins ago | 3 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

15 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

17 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

11 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

11 hrs ago | 297 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

19 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

22 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

22 hrs ago | 963 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2187 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1295 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 586 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 510 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 258 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 271 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 458 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 248 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 661 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 498 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 472 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 483 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 239 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 308 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2114 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 467 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 891 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1140 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 863 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 827 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 806 Views

'Stop Gukurahundi hearings'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 784 Views

Duo fined for same sex affair

04 Apr 2024 at 13:44hrs | 1531 Views

Community share ownership trust CEO faces arrest

04 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 359 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe's leadership 'drought' is worse than meteorological drought

04 Apr 2024 at 13:41hrs | 409 Views

Warriors move up on FIFA rankings

04 Apr 2024 at 13:40hrs | 225 Views

Fly Namibia lands in Victoria Falls on maiden flight

04 Apr 2024 at 13:03hrs | 279 Views

Donkeys thieves nabbed

04 Apr 2024 at 12:45hrs | 221 Views

Gweru man jailed for stealing cattle

04 Apr 2024 at 12:44hrs | 314 Views

Woman scalds hubby with hot porridge

04 Apr 2024 at 12:39hrs | 448 Views

King Lobengula fate mystery deepens

04 Apr 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe central bank summons Bank CEOs

04 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 2092 Views

'Mealie-meal readily available'

04 Apr 2024 at 06:14hrs | 507 Views