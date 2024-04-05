News / National
ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines
Recognizing the rise in artisanal small-scale miners (ASM) venturing into lithium mining in Zimbabwe, ZELA is collaborating with MaVal to conduct a training workshop at School of Mines in Bulawayo from 9th to 12th of April.
This initiative aims to empower ASMs to participate responsibly in the lithium value chain by providing knowledge on legal frameworks, responsible mining practices, and business conduct.
The workshop curriculum includes presentations, group work, and field visits to equip miners with the necessary skills to improve their operations and contribute to a more sustainable ASM sector.
