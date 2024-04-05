Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

by Nkululeko Nkomo
05 Apr 2024 at 19:26hrs | Views
Recognizing the rise in artisanal small-scale miners (ASM) venturing into lithium mining in Zimbabwe, ZELA is collaborating with MaVal to conduct a training workshop at School of Mines in Bulawayo from 9th to 12th of April.

According to the mining news website Down Below, its reporter Irene Moyo, the training will be running under the theme “Making Just transition Inclusive for All: Empowering ASM to actively participate in the lithium value
chain”

This initiative aims to empower ASMs to participate responsibly in the lithium value chain by providing knowledge on legal frameworks, responsible mining practices, and business conduct.

The workshop curriculum includes presentations, group work, and field visits to equip miners with the necessary skills to improve their operations and contribute to a more sustainable ASM sector.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


