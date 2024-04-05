Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police and Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) have launched an investigation into a break-in at Karoi Magistrate Court on Monday where daring thieves stole US$750.JSC spokesperson, Daniel Nemukuyu, confirmed that investigations are underway."We can confirm that there was a break-in at Karoi Magistrate Court on April 1, 2024. It was discovered on April 2. As we speak, our internal security department and the police are investigating the matter," Nemukuyu said."They broke into the fines office and made off with US$750."We appeal to members of the public to help the police in arresting the accused persons and those with information to give to the police..."Police Mashonaland West provincial deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Aggary Jaure also confirmed the incident.