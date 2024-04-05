Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police and Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) have launched an investigation into a break-in at Karoi Magistrate Court on Monday where daring thieves stole US$750.

JSC spokesperson, Daniel Nemukuyu, confirmed that investigations are underway.

"We can confirm that there was a break-in at Karoi Magistrate Court on April 1, 2024. It was discovered on April 2. As we speak, our internal security department and the police are investigating the matter," Nemukuyu said.

"They broke into the fines office and made off with US$750.

"We appeal to members of the public to help the police in arresting the accused persons and those with information to give to the police..."

Police Mashonaland West provincial deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Aggary Jaure also confirmed the incident.

Source - newsday
More on: #Thieves, #Court, #Karoi

Comments


Must Read

Man jailed for stealing 6 bovines

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Diplomatic tiff between Botswana and Germany: the magnificent ELEPHANT

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Phathisa Nyathi didn't see Lobengula's tomb

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku remembered

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bogus cops rob money changers

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Teacher attacked for testifying in a rape case

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist says ZiG is old wine in new bottles

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

Charumbira to rebrand PAP

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Kamambo acquitted

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

WATCH: Zinara to upgrade top six tollgates

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle During Easter Holiday Operation in Kamativi

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

12 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

22 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

22 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

05 Apr 2024 at 19:26hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

05 Apr 2024 at 13:28hrs | 2026 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

05 Apr 2024 at 10:16hrs | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

05 Apr 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1005 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2256 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2666 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1392 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 531 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 302 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 261 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 697 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 530 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 512 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 259 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 336 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2408 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 526 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 936 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1157 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 870 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 837 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 813 Views