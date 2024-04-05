EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction

News / National

by Staff reporter

EcoCash, Zimbabwe's dominant mobile money group, has suspended ZWL transactions on its platform.EcoCash advised its clients through a customer note posted on social media.Said EcoCash, "Due to a currency switchover exercise, all ZWL transactions are currently unavailable on EcoCash. We will advise when normal service has been restored."All USD services are working well."Zimbabwe introduced a new gold-backed currency called ZiG - the name stands for "Zimbabwe Gold".It is the latest attempt to stabilise an economy that has lurched from crisis to crisis for the past 25 years.