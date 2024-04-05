News / National
EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction
12 hrs ago | Views
EcoCash, Zimbabwe's dominant mobile money group, has suspended ZWL transactions on its platform.
EcoCash advised its clients through a customer note posted on social media.
Said EcoCash, "Due to a currency switchover exercise, all ZWL transactions are currently unavailable on EcoCash. We will advise when normal service has been restored.
"All USD services are working well."
Zimbabwe introduced a new gold-backed currency called ZiG - the name stands for "Zimbabwe Gold".
It is the latest attempt to stabilise an economy that has lurched from crisis to crisis for the past 25 years.
EcoCash advised its clients through a customer note posted on social media.
Said EcoCash, "Due to a currency switchover exercise, all ZWL transactions are currently unavailable on EcoCash. We will advise when normal service has been restored.
"All USD services are working well."
It is the latest attempt to stabilise an economy that has lurched from crisis to crisis for the past 25 years.
Source - Byo24News