Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charumbira to rebrand PAP

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY re-elected Pan African Parliament president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has pledged to unite and rebrand the continental legislative assembly and help end conflict in Africa as he returns to the helm of the organisation following his re-election last week.

Chief Charumbira yesterday met President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare accompanied by the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, members of the Zimbabwean delegation to PAP and other senior officials from Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Briefing journalists soon after holding a meeting with President Mnangagwa, Chief Charumbira said he was determined to reinvigorate PAP so that it effectively plays its role.

"The first objective is to ensure the unity of the Parliament, we have had periods of acrimony from August 2023 to 25 March 2024 on election day, we have been fractured. I can assure you that I will embark on a programme to unite the 270 MPs at PAP," he said.

"One major issues of the Agenda 2063 announced by the African Union is the issue of trade on the continent through the African Continental Free Trade Area. PAP will make sure that countries that have not ratified the Protocol on Trade, do ratify and the citizens of Africa are aware of the trade opportunities under the AFCTA," he said.

Chief Charumbira said the issue of conflicts occasioned by unconstitutional changes of Government, particularly in West Africa, was worrisome.

"The issue of unconstitutional changes of Government is very worrisome, we had moved from a period of coups that we used to see in the 1970s, 80, 90s. We have gone back, as we speak you are aware that we have Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea Conakry, Sudan, and Gabon… they are all under military rule. It is the duty of our PAP working with the citizens of this continent to make sure that we bring democratic governance to all the countries," he said.

"The issue of food security, we are still vulnerable and this is linked to climate change. We are aware of the issues. Going forward, we had started on a viable trajectory which of course got extinguished when we went for elections and now we are reigniting the energy and enthusiasm and rebranding of PAP as the Parliament that everybody looks up to on the continent."

Adv Mudenda said they expected that Chief Charumbira will continue to excel as he represents Zimbabwe at PAP.

"Hon Charumbira started on a high note in terms of projecting the continental Parliament, at the same time flying the Zimbabwean flag. He did some criss-crossing in several countries and Parliaments in order to raise the profile of PAP and spruce up its image which had deteriorated extremely in the past," he said.

"We are happy that he will carry on from where he had left in the first part of his tenure. We expect that he will continue to fly the PAP flag as well as the Zimbabwe flag because we as Zimbabwe sponsored him with the blessings of the President and we hope that he will continue to excel in his leadership and ensure that there is African unity as well as a Parliament of the continent that will represent our aspirations," he said.

Chief Charumbira got 127 votes from a possible 172 to reclaim the presidency of the continental legislative assembly, a development that is expected to end unrest and some chaotic scenes at the organisation that were being orchestrated by some members of the Bureau.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Man jailed for stealing 6 bovines

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Diplomatic tiff between Botswana and Germany: the magnificent ELEPHANT

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Phathisa Nyathi didn't see Lobengula's tomb

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku remembered

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bogus cops rob money changers

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Teacher attacked for testifying in a rape case

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist says ZiG is old wine in new bottles

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Kamambo acquitted

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

WATCH: Zinara to upgrade top six tollgates

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle During Easter Holiday Operation in Kamativi

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

12 hrs ago | 200 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

22 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

05 Apr 2024 at 19:26hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

05 Apr 2024 at 13:28hrs | 2026 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

05 Apr 2024 at 10:16hrs | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

05 Apr 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1005 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2256 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2666 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1392 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 531 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 302 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 261 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 697 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 530 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 512 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 259 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 336 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2408 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 526 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 936 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1157 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 870 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 837 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 813 Views