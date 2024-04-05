Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher attacked for testifying in a rape case

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe, Plumtree, is in trouble for threatening a teacher for testifying against his brother who is facing a rape charge.

Buhle Ncube appeared in court before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday facing assault charges

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutor Seelstine Madziwa told the court that Sabelo Zhou( 44), a female teacher at Mabunga Primary School in  Mangwe, was a witness in the case.

On March 21 at around 6pm, Zhou was at the school yard when Buhle arrived and confronted her for testifying against his brother, Andile.

Zhou then called her workmate Leo Moyo as she feared Buhle who was in an aggressive state.

Buhle later issued threats against the teacher.

"You are happy with what happened when you went to court and testified in the case of Andile and Zinhle, now he is convicted. This is not over you shall see what will happen to you," he said.

Zhou, who was now living in fear, reported the case to the police.

She also applied for a transfer from the school.

Source - newsday
More on: #Teacher, #Rape, #Case

Comments


Must Read

Man jailed for stealing 6 bovines

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Diplomatic tiff between Botswana and Germany: the magnificent ELEPHANT

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Phathisa Nyathi didn't see Lobengula's tomb

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku remembered

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Bogus cops rob money changers

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist says ZiG is old wine in new bottles

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

Charumbira to rebrand PAP

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Kamambo acquitted

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

WATCH: Zinara to upgrade top six tollgates

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle During Easter Holiday Operation in Kamativi

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

12 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

12 hrs ago | 798 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

22 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

22 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

05 Apr 2024 at 19:26hrs | 168 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

05 Apr 2024 at 13:28hrs | 2026 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

05 Apr 2024 at 10:16hrs | 1013 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

05 Apr 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1004 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2255 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2662 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1391 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 529 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 302 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 261 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 697 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 530 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 511 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 259 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 336 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2402 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 525 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 935 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1157 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 870 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 837 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 813 Views