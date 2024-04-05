Teacher attacked for testifying in a rape case

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe, Plumtree, is in trouble for threatening a teacher for testifying against his brother who is facing a rape charge.Buhle Ncube appeared in court before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday facing assault chargesHe pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.Prosecutor Seelstine Madziwa told the court that Sabelo Zhou( 44), a female teacher at Mabunga Primary School in Mangwe, was a witness in the case.On March 21 at around 6pm, Zhou was at the school yard when Buhle arrived and confronted her for testifying against his brother, Andile.Zhou then called her workmate Leo Moyo as she feared Buhle who was in an aggressive state.Buhle later issued threats against the teacher."You are happy with what happened when you went to court and testified in the case of Andile and Zinhle, now he is convicted. This is not over you shall see what will happen to you," he said.Zhou, who was now living in fear, reported the case to the police.She also applied for a transfer from the school.