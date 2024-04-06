Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bogus cops rob money changers

by Staff reporter
06 Apr 2024 at 16:06hrs | Views
THREE illegal money changers popularly known as osphatheIeni lost an undisclosed amount of money on Thursday after they were attacked by armed robbers during the day.

The robbery occurred at Nkulumane complex where there is also a police post.

Witnesses told Southern Eye that two armed robbers clad in police attire pounced on three ladies at the complex.

"We saw two suspects putting on police jackets and face masks demanding cash from the  three ladies at gunpoint," a witness said.

"They attacked the illegal money changers before taking away their handbags containing money."

National police spokesperson Assistance commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get details from police in Bulawayo when contacted for comment.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

40 mins ago | 35 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

7 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

8 hrs ago | 957 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

8 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa enjoy CCC internal squabbles

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Strong winds, heavy rains blamed for building collapse

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

66 aspiring judges to write aptitude test

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

13 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

13 hrs ago | 976 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

22 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

22 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

22 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

23 hrs ago | 698 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

23 hrs ago | 419 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

23 hrs ago | 382 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

24 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

07 Apr 2024 at 13:42hrs | 980 Views

ANC officials spying for US

07 Apr 2024 at 12:36hrs | 1604 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

07 Apr 2024 at 11:27hrs | 9623 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

07 Apr 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

07 Apr 2024 at 11:02hrs | 391 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

07 Apr 2024 at 10:38hrs | 236 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:36hrs | 1176 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 1619 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 895 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

07 Apr 2024 at 10:34hrs | 1012 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

07 Apr 2024 at 10:33hrs | 413 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

07 Apr 2024 at 10:31hrs | 2787 Views