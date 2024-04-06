Bogus cops rob money changers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE illegal money changers popularly known as osphatheIeni lost an undisclosed amount of money on Thursday after they were attacked by armed robbers during the day.The robbery occurred at Nkulumane complex where there is also a police post.Witnesses told Southern Eye that two armed robbers clad in police attire pounced on three ladies at the complex."We saw two suspects putting on police jackets and face masks demanding cash from the three ladies at gunpoint," a witness said."They attacked the illegal money changers before taking away their handbags containing money."National police spokesperson Assistance commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get details from police in Bulawayo when contacted for comment.