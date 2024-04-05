Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for stealing 6 bovines

by Staff reporter
A 24-YEAR-OLD Gweru man, who stole six bovines, was sentenced to the mandatory 10 years for stocktheft by a Gweru magistrate.

Courage Mabheka will however serve nine years after magistrate Nixon Mangoti suspended a year on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on August 23 last year, the complainant Ema Hwanda's herdboy Tatenda Mativenga penned six bovines in a kraal.

The accused and his three accomplices came during the night and stole the bovines.

They killed two bulls, skinned them and sold the meat.

On August 25, police received information to the effect that Mabheka was in possession of the remaining four bovines and they arrested him.

Meanwhile, two Plumtree men who allegedly stole eight donkeys from the grazing area have been arrested.

Akim Moyo (36) and Dumisani Ngwenya (46) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Wednesday.

The duo was remanded in custody to April 9.

The State alleged that sometime in August 2022 the pair hatched a plan to steal donkeys from the Dombodema grazing area.

They drove the donkeys to the next village where they were using them.

On March 29 police pounced on the pair and recovered the donkeys before arresting it. The value of the donkeys is estimated at US$1 600. Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.

