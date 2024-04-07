Tragedy as building's balcony collapses in central Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

A yet-to-be-determined number of individuals are feared dead, with several others injured, following the collapse of a balcony in a deteriorated building in central Harare on Saturday afternoon.The tragic event occurred at the intersection of Chinhoyi and Bank Streets in Zimbabwe's capital city.This incident highlights the pressing need to address the declining condition of numerous buildings, which pose significant risks to public safety, not only in Harare but also in other major cities and towns.Renowned filmmaker and journalist, Hopewell Chino'ono, attributed the collapse to the country's struggling economy."The deterioration of Zimbabwe's economy has lowered the standards for urban buildings due to corrupt governance and incompetence," Chino'ono stated on X.Efforts to obtain comments from the police and fire brigade were unsuccessful at the time of publication.