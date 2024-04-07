Latest News Editor's Choice


Africans should unite, maximise on trade opportunities on continent

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Recently re-elected President of the Pan African Parliament, Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira, emphasized the need to raise awareness among Africans about the trade opportunities available to them.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Charumbira stated that his primary objective is to unite over 270 PAP MPs and to ensure that Africans recognize the significant business potential within the continent.

"One of my key priorities is to foster unity within the Parliament. We have been divided, but I am committed to implementing a program that will unite over 270 PAP members. One major issue facing the continent is trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," Charumbira remarked.

He urged countries that have not ratified the Protocol on Trade to do so and emphasized the importance of raising awareness among Africans about the trade opportunities available under the AfCFTA.

Charumbira also expressed concern about the increasing number of unconstitutional changes of government in Africa.

"The rise of military coups in Africa is deeply troubling. Although we experienced numerous coups in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, we are witnessing a resurgence of such events. As of now, several countries are under military rule. It is the responsibility of the PAP to promote democratic governance in Africa," Charumbira asserted.

He highlighted security and climate change as among the challenges affecting Africa and stated that efforts are underway to revitalize the image of the PAP.

Accompanying Charumbira to State House were Parliament of Zimbabwe Speaker Jacob Mudenda and Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi.

Mudenda commended Charumbira's efforts in projecting the continental Parliament's image and representing Zimbabwe's interests.

"He has started on a positive note by promoting the continental Parliament while also representing Zimbabwe's interests. We are confident that he will continue to excel in his leadership role, promoting African unity and representing the people's aspirations in their pursuit of development," Mudenda affirmed.

He also addressed concerns surrounding the controversial PAP presidential elections, stating that Charumbira's victory was legitimate and expressing confidence in his leadership.

Source - newzimbabwe

