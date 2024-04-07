Farai Jere's Caps united fans invade the pitch, match abandoned

News / National

by Staff reporter

Match abandoned after 86 minutes.

FC Platinum 1-0 Caps UnitedTHE Castle Lager Premier league match between FC Platinum and Caps United was abandoned in the 86th minute due to security concerns by the referees after crowd trouble.FC Platinum were leading 1-0 courtesy of a Juan Mutudza first-half strike, and with the match seemingly coming to an end, Caps United appeared to have found an equaliser through Ralph Kawondera.But assistant referee Mncedisi Maphosa raised his flag to deny Makepekepe what appeared to be an equaliser.Centre referee, Gweru based Lloyd Mapanje went over to the assistant to consult, it was at this stage that Caps United fans invaded the pitch resulting in a 20-minute stoppage.Match commissioner Brighton Nyika said the match was abandoned as a result of security concerns by the referees."At the moment, I can't comment on what happened during the match but the match failed to be completed because the referees felt they were no longer safe," he said.Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was livid with the match officiating describing the exhibition by the referees as comical."The problem in our football has been such that the wrong man takes the centre, it is unfortunate, it has reduced this league to a comic show," he quipped."It's something that needs to be eradicated from our football if we are to be a serious football nation. This is disheartening that a referee takes centre stage and it has been happening week in week out."This has taken away from the boy what could have been a goal of the season contender. But some stupid man took that opportunity away which is very, very unfortunate. But we will always talk about it."FC Platinum assistant coach Daniel Veremu shied away from talking about the controversial incident."Football is an emotional game so I do not like to comment, the referees are the ones who are qualified to give these decisions because they are better positioned," Veremu said.Caps United were the first to settle stringing a couple of good passes together but lacked the killer pass in the final third.They were, however, caught unaware 10 minutes into the match when Wilfred Muvirimi dribbled past the Makepekepe defenders cutting the ball back to Mutudza who had the presence of mind to put the ball beyond the reach of Ashley Reyners.FC Platinum nearly added to their tally five minutes later but midfielder Rainsome Pavari's header slightly missed the target.On the other hand, Godknows Murwira came close to restoring parity after 20 minutes when his long range strike was tipped for a corner.Caps United defender Innocent Zambezi also watched in agony as his long range shot missed the upright midway through the first-half.The Zvishavane side almost doubled the lead before the break only for Muvirimi's curling shot to sail over the bar.Pure Platinum Play came back from the break the better of the two sides with some purposeful offensive play.Davison Marowa wasted a golden opportunity to kill of the match after 53 minutes shooting wide after a delightful pass from Brian Banda.Just after the hour mark, Mutudza nearly doubled the lead with a ferocious shot from the edge of the box but Reyners was alert to tip the ball over the bar.Caps United substitute Kingsley Mureremba shot tamely at Wallace Magalane from inside the box.The Harare side were nearly punished when they were caught on the break but Muvirimi shot tamely at Reyners.Drama ensued, however, four minutes from time when Caps United thought they had equalised with a beautiful turn and shoot from Kawondera.The Makepekepe celebrations were cut short when Maphosa raised his flag, sparking protests from both Caps United fans and players resulting in the abandonment of the match.