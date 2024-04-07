Woman hides drugs in bra

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman was remanded in custody on Friday after she was caught with sachets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine drugs in her brassier.Rutendo Rabvu appeared in court on Friday before magistrate Apolonia Marutya who remanded her in custody to April 8.Allegations are that on April 4 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received information that Rabvu was in possession of dangerous drugs.The detectives proceeded to her place of residence in Dzivarasekwa 3 and uncovered sachets of the drugs from a brassier she was wearing.The seized methylenedioxymethamphetamine drug weighed four grams with a street value of $1 200 000.