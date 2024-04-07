Bogus Zimra officer in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man was duped by a bogus Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official that he had engaged to facilitate payment of duty for his car from south Africa.Thomas Mangeren (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya facing fraud charges.He was remanded in custody to April 4.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira alleged that Mangeren misrepresented to the complainant that he was a Zimra agent who could help facilitate payment of duty of his south African registered motor vehicle.The complainant was made to deposit Us$6 400 and later Us$5 936.After the payment, Mangeren became evasive.The complainant visited Zimra offices and was informed that duty for his motor vehicle had not yet been paid.The complainant then decided to report the matter to the police leading to Mangeren's arrest.