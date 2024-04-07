Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mushayavanhu has issued his maiden monetary policy statement, bringing with him a new gold-backed currency and promises to end the money-printing that tanked the Zimdollar.

In his speech, Mushayavanhu talked tough, saying quasi-fiscal activities "were in the past". Repeatedly, Mushayavanhu said "not under my watch" would the mistakes of the past happen.

He added: "I don't believe in quasi-fiscal activities. It's not going to happen under my watch. My mandate, as spelled out in the RBZ Act, is very clear. I have no intention, whatsoever, to do other people's jobs. I'll do my job."

Cutting through all the jargon, the new man at RBZ has simply used a roundabout way to do what a predecessor did before – dropping some zeroes from the inflation-hit Zimbabwe dollar.

Here, we piece together some of the highlights from his Friday speech.

The currency

Mushayavanhu says the Zimdollar has been weakened by a lack of confidence and uncertainty.

His solution is what he calls a "market-determined foreign exchange management system which links the local currency to a composite basket of reserve assets comprising precious minerals (mainly gold) and foreign currency balances".

In short, a currency backed by gold and forex. The ZiG is in denominations of up to 200, and even has half-ZiG and a quarter on the way.

At what rate?

The new currency's exchange rate has been determined by dividing the official rate with today's gold price. At today's rates, that means the ZiG is about 13.56 to the USD.

So, if you were strutting about with Z$1 million in your account, it is now about 445 ZiG.

Effectively, RBZ has lopped off some zeroes from the currency.

RBZ says all Zimdollar prices in the shops must now be converted to the new ZiG.

Mobile operators, such as money transfer services, have until tomorrow to shift their platforms to the new ZiG. All Zimdollar balances will now be converted to this new currency.

Backed by what?

As of April 5, 2024, RBZ has reserve assets of US$100 million in cash and 2,522kg of gold (US$185 million).

The governor says this is enough "to back the entire local currency component of reserve money which currently stands at $2.6 trillion requiring full cover of gold and cash reserves amounting to US$90 million."

He says the gold and cash reserve holdings is more than three times cover for the local currency being issued.

Printing money?

Mushayavanhu says he will only print money that is fully backed by forex reserves or assets, and that he will make sure that the currency is fully convertible into the reserve currency on demand.

Bank charges

If you have very little money in the bank, at least there's some good news for you. For now, your bank won't charge fees if you usually have less than US$100 in your account.

"Banks will not charge monthly bank maintenance or service charges for individual bank accounts with a conservative daily balance of US$100 and below or its equivalent in ZiG for a period of up to 30 days."

Interest rates

Mushayavanhu has cut the interest rate from 130% to20%, saying this reflects his new currency policy. What about USD?

The US dollar remains legal tender. The multicurrency system will stay until at least 2030.

The auction is gone

Mushayavanhu officially put the forex auction to bed. "The auction system has been replaced by a refined interbank foreign exchange market under a willing-buyer-willing-seller (WBWS) trading arrangement."

It's a big loss for those who submitted funds to access US dollar at the auction.

According to RBZ, all outstanding auction allotments will be converted into ZiG and issued out as non-negotiable certificates of deposits (NNCDs) at the current interbank exchange rate.

In short, if a company submitted money to the auction, they will be paid back in two years, in local currency, at 7,5%

How will he support demand for ZiG

"In order to foster demand for the local currency, government will make it mandatory for companies to settle at least 50% of their tax obligations on quarterly payments dates (QPDs) in ZiG."


Source - newZwire
More on: #RBZ, #ZiG, #Currency

Comments


Must Read

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

15 mins ago | 5 Views

ANC officials spying for US

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

3 hrs ago | 6 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cop up for extortion

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Repowering of Hwange Units 1-6 to boost power generation

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency notes out this week

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo to decommission its second supply dam

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe campaign for foreign direct investment intensifies

4 hrs ago | 11 Views

Focus on road, rail rehabilitation to boost Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 14 Views

Farai Jere's Caps united fans invade the pitch, match abandoned

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chikwata bounce back to Division One

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

World Bank warns of grim future

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Africans should unite, maximise on trade opportunities on continent

4 hrs ago | 7 Views

Tragedy as building's balcony collapses in central Harare

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Strategic Analysis of Zimbabwe's Monetary Policy and Its Implications on the Real Estate Sector

5 hrs ago | 141 Views