Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE African Development Bank (AfDB) is working with Treasury and the central bank to produce debt and investment gold models for Zimbabwe to allow the country to come up with best policies to mobilise domestic revenue, Standardbusiness has established.

The process is expected to enable the country to harness economic opportunities and competitive advantages in order to allow Zimbabwe to grow its gross domestic product (GDP) faster.

Zimbabwe is going through economic meltdown coupled with high inflation and also reeling from lack of access to global finance due to a huge debt overhang

In 2022, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina formally accepted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's request to lead Zimbabwe's debt clearance strategy, which is key for Harare to unlock fresh funding from international financial institutions.

Responding to questions during a press conference ahead of the AfDB annual meeting scheduled for Kenya at the end of May, the institution's chief economist

and vice president for economic governance and knowledge management Kevin Urama said the best way to address debt was to grow the economy.

"We are working with the ministry of Finance and the central bank to produce debt and investments gold models that will allow the country to be able to come up with best policies available to them to mobilise domestic revenue," Urama said.

"This is also to allow them to harness economic opportunities and competitive advantages of the country in order to grow the GDP faster.

"The best way to address debt is to grow your economy and the government of Zimbabwe fully recognises that.

"I want to commend the Finance minister (Mthuli) Ncube, the central bank governor and the president. They have been doing a good job to allow Zimbabwe to take off."

Urama said the country's GDP had been on a positive trajectory over the years and the government has also been doing a lot to address a number of issues around access to global finance.

"As you are aware, the President of Zimbabwe had appointed the President of the African Development Bank and President Joaquim Alberto Chissano to lead in the dialogue of trying to address the issues around debt arreas clearance and that is progressing really, well," he said.

The AfDB annual meetings are the group's most important events, bringing around 3 000 delegates and participants together each year.

This year, the meetings will be held under the theme: "Africa's Transformation, the African Development Bank Group, and the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture."

"This theme was chosen to give the bank's group governors the chance to share their experiences on the progress made by their respective countries in transforming their economies, the main obstacles encountered along the way and the key reforms implemented to overcome them," the bank said in a statement.

Source - The Standard
More on: #AfDB, #Economy, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

40 mins ago | 48 Views

ANC officials spying for US

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

4 hrs ago | 8 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cop up for extortion

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Repowering of Hwange Units 1-6 to boost power generation

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency notes out this week

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo to decommission its second supply dam

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe campaign for foreign direct investment intensifies

4 hrs ago | 11 Views

Focus on road, rail rehabilitation to boost Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 14 Views

Farai Jere's Caps united fans invade the pitch, match abandoned

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chikwata bounce back to Division One

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

World Bank warns of grim future

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Africans should unite, maximise on trade opportunities on continent

4 hrs ago | 7 Views

Tragedy as building's balcony collapses in central Harare

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Strategic Analysis of Zimbabwe's Monetary Policy and Its Implications on the Real Estate Sector

5 hrs ago | 150 Views