Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

by Staff reporter
07 Apr 2024 at 10:22hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE'S internet access providers (IAPs) have raised concern about high taxes which they claim are impeding their ability to operate and forcing them to pass the costs to customers, Standardbusiness reported.

The operators revealed this during last week's Telecomms indaba, which was organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

They added that one of the reasons the cost of accessing telecommunications services in Zimbabwe was high was taxes.

In an interview with Standardbusinesss, Dandemutande chief executive officer Never Ncube stated that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) was requesting non-resident tax, which adds to the already heavy tax burden.

"So, there are two additional taxes that were introduced between 2014 and 2017.

"Initially, it was 5% excise duty or airtime, and then there was another 5% that was introduced called the special health levy," Ncube said, speaking on behalf of IAPs.

"All these two taxes amount to 10%, but they are also vatable.

"So, if you add the Vat (value-added tax) to it, it's almost about 11,5%. So because this tax is excise duty, you cannot deduct it. They are actually an additional cost to the operators.

"You know, with VAT, you can say input VAT and output VAT. But this is a pass-through tax that we now have to charge the consumers because we can't recover it.

"But in addition to that, of late, Zimra has been coming to the operators and saying, ‘Because you are importing bandwidth from outside the country, when you pay for that bandwidth, we want you to withhold non-resident tax on those payments."

This, according to Ncube, is also going to be another additional tax "because to the suppliers of that bandwidth, whether satellite or the one that we pull in using fibre, they are not going to say they are taking that tax as a cost on their side.

"It means this will be a cost on our side, which we will need to pass over to the consumers."

Ncube said the operators feel that there are too many taxes being applied, adding for every dollar earned, US$0,35 went towards taxes.

"In any language, that's a lot. Like, for instance, we buy services off each other.

"Let me say I'm sharing infrastructure with operator X or I'm buying bandwidth from operator X.

"That operator X is going to charge me their cost plus the 10%, which I have to absorb," he explained.

"And then when I do my own costing, I now add that 10% and come up with a new price for the consumer.

"So, there is also a cash flow issue that needs to be taken into account."

Speaking on behalf of Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (Toaz), Econet Wireless director and deputy chief executive officer, Roy Chimanikire said high taxes were a problem they were also facing and that it was bad for consumers in terms of pricing.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Illegal miner slips to his death

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

7 hrs ago | 887 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

7 hrs ago | 765 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

PSL referees under attack

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

7 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

17 hrs ago | 2965 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 6731 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

17 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

18 hrs ago | 594 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

18 hrs ago | 376 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

22 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

08 Apr 2024 at 12:47hrs | 2457 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

08 Apr 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1238 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

08 Apr 2024 at 11:21hrs | 2655 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

08 Apr 2024 at 11:20hrs | 780 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

08 Apr 2024 at 11:20hrs | 177 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

08 Apr 2024 at 11:20hrs | 261 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

08 Apr 2024 at 11:04hrs | 930 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

08 Apr 2024 at 11:01hrs | 405 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

08 Apr 2024 at 10:49hrs | 941 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

08 Apr 2024 at 10:48hrs | 656 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

08 Apr 2024 at 10:46hrs | 370 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

08 Apr 2024 at 10:45hrs | 378 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

08 Apr 2024 at 10:45hrs | 274 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

08 Apr 2024 at 10:45hrs | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

08 Apr 2024 at 10:45hrs | 324 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

08 Apr 2024 at 10:44hrs | 160 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

08 Apr 2024 at 10:43hrs | 244 Views