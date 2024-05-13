News / National

by Staff reporter

General Nurse Training May 2024 Intake has now begun. The ministry of Health and Child Care are announced the intake in the Sunday papers on 7 April 2024.The training intake advert reads:May 2024 IntakeApplications for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training to be conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Health Care (MoHCC) are invited from suitably qualified holders of the following qualifications.- A minimum of 5'0' Level subjects with passes in English Language, and a Science subject and three others (that exclude practical subjects which are Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art and Woodwork) at Grade C or better obtained from not more than two sittings with full certificates as Examination Result Slips are not accepted.- Must be aged between the ages of seventeen and half (17 1/2) and thirty (3o) years on the date of commencement of training. Candidates should not be less than 17 1/2 years and not more than 30 years by 13/05/2024.The application letters must be submitted not later than 21 April 2024 at the nearest General Nurse Training School and addressed to, either- the Principal Tutor of a Central Hospital,- and Senior Tutor In Charge of a District Mission or Provincial Hospital General Nurse Training School.For the shortlisted candidates, the following should be presented at Interview:- Original and certified copies of Birth Certificate.- National Identity Card,- Ordinary Level Certificates,- Marriage Certificate where applicable,- Advanced Level Certificate if attained- And 2 passport size pictures with the applicants name at the back.Manual verification of the academic and identification Certificates will be done on the day of Interviews.Only candidates who meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews. The interviews will be conducted at the nearest General Nurse Training School where a candidate has applied. Successful candidates will be deployed to schools where training posts exist throughout the country.NB: The Public is hereby Informed and warned that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except the newspapers and does not charge any fee.NO THIRD PARTIES HAVE BEEN REQUESTED TO RECRUIT ON BEHALF OF MoHCC"Zero Tolerance to Corruption in Student Nurse Recruitment"