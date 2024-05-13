Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
General Nurse Training May 2024 Intake has now begun. The ministry of Health and Child Care are announced the intake in the Sunday papers on 7 April 2024.

The training intake advert reads:

May 2024 Intake

Applications for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training to be conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Health Care (MoHCC) are invited from suitably qualified holders of the following qualifications.

- A minimum of 5'0' Level subjects with passes in English Language, and a Science subject and three others (that exclude practical subjects which are Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art and Woodwork) at Grade C or better obtained from not more than two sittings with full certificates as Examination Result Slips are not accepted.
- Must be aged between the ages of seventeen and half (17 1/2) and thirty (3o) years on the date of commencement of training. Candidates should not be less than 17 1/2 years and not more than 30 years by 13/05/2024.

The application letters must be submitted not later than 21 April 2024 at the nearest General Nurse Training School and addressed to, either

- the Principal Tutor of a Central Hospital,
- and Senior Tutor In Charge of a District Mission or Provincial Hospital General Nurse Training School.

For the shortlisted candidates, the following should be presented at Interview:

- Original and certified copies of Birth Certificate.
- National Identity Card,
- Ordinary Level Certificates,
- Marriage Certificate where applicable,
- Advanced Level Certificate if attained
- And 2 passport size pictures with the applicants name at the back.

Manual verification of the academic and identification Certificates will be done on the day of Interviews.

Only candidates who meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews. The interviews will be conducted at the nearest General Nurse Training School where a candidate has applied. Successful candidates will be deployed to schools where training posts exist throughout the country.

NB: The Public is hereby Informed and warned that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except the newspapers and does not charge any fee.


NO THIRD PARTIES HAVE BEEN REQUESTED TO RECRUIT ON BEHALF OF MoHCC
"Zero Tolerance to Corruption in Student Nurse Recruitment"



Source - pindula
More on: #Nurse, #Training, #Intake

Comments


Must Read

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

ANC officials spying for US

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

9 hrs ago | 3470 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

10 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

10 hrs ago | 460 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

10 hrs ago | 17 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

10 hrs ago | 14 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

10 hrs ago | 39 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cop up for extortion

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

10 hrs ago | 56 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

11 hrs ago | 52 Views

Repowering of Hwange Units 1-6 to boost power generation

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency notes out this week

11 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo to decommission its second supply dam

11 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe campaign for foreign direct investment intensifies

11 hrs ago | 17 Views

Focus on road, rail rehabilitation to boost Zimbabwe economy

11 hrs ago | 27 Views

Farai Jere's Caps united fans invade the pitch, match abandoned

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chikwata bounce back to Division One

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

World Bank warns of grim future

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Africans should unite, maximise on trade opportunities on continent

11 hrs ago | 9 Views

Tragedy as building's balcony collapses in central Harare

11 hrs ago | 154 Views