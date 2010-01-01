Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has appealed for donations in cash or kind to support six activists and their families who spent three years in jail on charges of public violence.

Nine MRP activists were in 2021 sentenced to three years in prison following their conviction for staging a peaceful protest outside Bulawayo Central police station demanding the release of their leader Mqondisi Moyo.

Six of the jailed MRP activists were released last week.

The released members include the chairperson of the MRP's women's national league, Sibongile Banda, Busi Moyo, Tinos Nkomo, Nkosinathi Ncube, Ackim Ndebele and Liveson Ncube.

Moyo and Banda were detained at Mlondozi prison in Bulawayo while their colleagues were transferred to Harare's Chikurubi Maximum Prison under unclear circumstances.

Three other party members, MRP youth chairperson, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Maxwell Nkosi and Welcome Moyo, will remain in jail for another three months as they had other charges.

In an interview last week MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo appealed for donations to assist the released members get back to their feet.

"They are all breadwinners with families to cater for," Moyo said.

"Their incarceration for this lengthy period means loss of earnings and accommodation for those that were renting houses.

"As such, donations of any kind could cover the gap of such losses for the time being until they get back to their normal selves and start to earn a living independently."

According to Moyo, MRP members tried to provide for the families of the activists during their time in prison.

On Friday, the released MRP activists revealed harrowing tales of their prison stay including torture and unfair treatment on tribal grounds.

Moyo also raised dust over the clandestine manner in which the activists were released to deny them a hero's welcome.

"(Banda and Moyo) were released in the morning without alerting their relatives of the correct release times," Moyo said.

"They were then taken in prison transport to be dropped at the Tredgold Court Complex in the city yet families and friends were waiting by the gate at Khami Maximum Prison for their release.

"It was a similar case with the comrades held in Harare.

"They were not even provided with transport or transport monies to return to their homes.

"This was a serious neglect and unfair practice on the part of the judiciary system.

"The MRP mobilised transport for its members."

Moyo condemned the transfer of the activists from Bulawayo to Harare under unclear circumstances.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Sulu ready to support Macheso

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

ANC officials spying for US

14 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

15 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

16 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

16 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

16 hrs ago | 292 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

16 hrs ago | 19 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

16 hrs ago | 14 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

16 hrs ago | 69 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

16 hrs ago | 136 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

17 hrs ago | 165 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

17 hrs ago | 76 Views

Private sector against third party insurance takeover

17 hrs ago | 82 Views

AfDB helps Zimbabwe mobilises revenue

17 hrs ago | 42 Views

How Mushayavanhu just removed zeroes from dying currency

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency greeted with pessimism

17 hrs ago | 121 Views

'You see skeletons' - the deadly migrant Limpopo crossing

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Potraz mulls US$ indexed tariffs

17 hrs ago | 49 Views

Econet platforms switch to new currency

17 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zimra officer in court

17 hrs ago | 103 Views

Woman hides drugs in bra

17 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cop up for extortion

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man bashes wife over cooking oil

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Council accused of neglecting workers

17 hrs ago | 62 Views

1 killed, 6 injured in Harare building collapse

17 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's foot in the mouth again

17 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe health minister bemoans skills flight

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe CIO boss's daughter dies in Ireland

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Econet announces preps for changeover from Zimdollar to ZiG

17 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zaire comes to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 72 Views

Service providers stop trading in Zimdollars

17 hrs ago | 54 Views

RBZ scraps bank charges for low-cost accounts

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Repowering of Hwange Units 1-6 to boost power generation

17 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency notes out this week

17 hrs ago | 48 Views