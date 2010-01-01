SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has appealed for donations in cash or kind to support six activists and their families who spent three years in jail on charges of public violence.Nine MRP activists were in 2021 sentenced to three years in prison following their conviction for staging a peaceful protest outside Bulawayo Central police station demanding the release of their leader Mqondisi Moyo.Six of the jailed MRP activists were released last week.The released members include the chairperson of the MRP's women's national league, Sibongile Banda, Busi Moyo, Tinos Nkomo, Nkosinathi Ncube, Ackim Ndebele and Liveson Ncube.Moyo and Banda were detained at Mlondozi prison in Bulawayo while their colleagues were transferred to Harare's Chikurubi Maximum Prison under unclear circumstances.Three other party members, MRP youth chairperson, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Maxwell Nkosi and Welcome Moyo, will remain in jail for another three months as they had other charges.In an interview last week MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo appealed for donations to assist the released members get back to their feet."They are all breadwinners with families to cater for," Moyo said."Their incarceration for this lengthy period means loss of earnings and accommodation for those that were renting houses."As such, donations of any kind could cover the gap of such losses for the time being until they get back to their normal selves and start to earn a living independently."According to Moyo, MRP members tried to provide for the families of the activists during their time in prison.On Friday, the released MRP activists revealed harrowing tales of their prison stay including torture and unfair treatment on tribal grounds.Moyo also raised dust over the clandestine manner in which the activists were released to deny them a hero's welcome."(Banda and Moyo) were released in the morning without alerting their relatives of the correct release times," Moyo said."They were then taken in prison transport to be dropped at the Tredgold Court Complex in the city yet families and friends were waiting by the gate at Khami Maximum Prison for their release."It was a similar case with the comrades held in Harare."They were not even provided with transport or transport monies to return to their homes."This was a serious neglect and unfair practice on the part of the judiciary system."The MRP mobilised transport for its members."Moyo condemned the transfer of the activists from Bulawayo to Harare under unclear circumstances.